Saveri Law Firm Announces a Class Action Settlement For Those Who Purchased a Digital Game Through the PlayStation Store, During the Period of April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2023, that was Previously Available Through a Game Specific Voucher

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

If, during the period April 1, 2019, to December 31, 2023, you purchased a Digital Game through the PlayStation Store that was previously available through a Game-Specific Voucher, you may be eligible to receive a payment from a class action lawsuit settlement.

This notice was authorized by a Judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Francisco Division. It is not a lawyer solicitation. Please read this notice carefully and in its entirety.

Your rights may be affected by a proposed settlement in a class action lawsuit regarding the prices paid for digital games sold through the Sony PlayStation Store. The lawsuit was filed against Defendant Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC ("Defendant"). The captioned case is Caccuri, et al. v. Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, Civil Action No. 21-cv-03361-AMO (N.D. Cal.) (the "Action"). The Action, which is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Francisco Division (the "Court"), alleges that Defendant violated federal antitrust law and certain state laws. Plaintiffs allege that Defendant unlawfully eliminated competition and monopolized the market for Sony digital games, causing consumers to pay more for certain digital games than they otherwise would have paid on the PlayStation Store. Defendant denies that it engaged in any wrongdoing or that any Plaintiff or putative class member was damaged by Defendant's conduct. The Court has not decided that Defendant did anything wrong.

The Court has preliminarily approved the proposed settlement between the Plaintiffs and Defendant (the "Settlement"). The proposed Settlement will provide for the payment of $7,850,000 (the "Settlement Amount") to resolve Plaintiffs' and Settlement Class Members' claims against Defendant. The full text of the Settlement Agreement, which is dated as of November 14, 2024, the proposed Revised Settlement Agreement, which is dated as of December 4, 2024, and the Second Revised Settlement Agreement dated February 26, 2026, are available at www.PSNDigitalGamesSettlement.com.

The Court has scheduled a hearing to decide whether to approve: (i) the Settlement; (ii) the plan for allocating the Settlement Amount to Settlement Class Members; (iii) the request of Lead Counsel for payment of attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses out of the Settlement Amount; and (iv) the request of Lead Counsel for service awards to Messrs. Agustin Caccuri, Adrian Cendejas, and Allen Neumark out of the Settlement Fund or the Attorneys' fees (the "Fairness Hearing"). If the Settlement is approved, it will resolve all claims in the Action. The Fairness Hearing is scheduled for October 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., before Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, California 94102.

Who Is Included in the Settlement Class?

You may be a member of the settlement class in this Action (the "Settlement Class"), and thus entitled to compensation pursuant to the Settlement, if you purchased through the PlayStation Store one or more Sony video games for which a game-specific voucher ("GSV") was available at retail prior to April 1, 2019, for which a total of at least 200 GSV redemptions were made prior to April 1, 2019, and for which the post-discount price increased by at least fifty cents from: (a) the period between January 1, 2017, and March 31, 2019; as compared to (b) the period between April 1, 2019, and December 31, 2023. A GSV is a physical voucher or an electronic code purchased from a non-SIE retailer that enables a PlayStation user to download a specific game from the PlayStation Network.

A more detailed notice, including the list of games that satisfy the characteristics listed above, is available at www.PSNDigitalGamesSettlement.com.

Your Rights and Options

DO NOTHING: If you do not request exclusion from the Settlement Class by July 2, 2026, you are a member of the Settlement Class, and if you do nothing you will remain in the Settlement Class. You will be bound by any releases, judgments, and decisions of the Court in this Action, including rulings on the Settlement.

EXCLUDE YOURSELF FROM THE SETTLEMENT: If you wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request by July 2, 2026. If you exclude yourself, you will not be bound by any releases or future decisions, judgments, or orders of the Court. You will also not be able to participate in any distribution of the Settlement Amount in this lawsuit. You will retain the right to sue Defendant based on the claims and factual allegations that were or could have been raised in this Action.

OBJECT TO THE SETTLEMENT: If you object to all or any part of the Settlement, the Plaintiffs' request for attorneys' fees, or reimbursement of costs, expenses, or service awards to Messrs. Agustin Caccuri, Adrian Cendejas, and Allen Neumark, you must serve a written objection by July 2, 2026, and if you desire to speak in person at the Fairness Hearing, you must file a written letter of objection and/or a notice of intention to speak along with a summary statement with the Court and Lead Counsel by October 1, 2026.

Want More Information?

Go to www.PSNDigitalGamesSettlement.com, call (877) 777-9145, email [email protected], or write to:

PSN Digital Game Settlement

P.O. Box 173046

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Michael M. Buchman

Saveri Law Firm, LLP

780 Third Avenue, Suite 1200

New York, NY 10017

Telephone: (212) 970-0300

Email: [email protected]

The deadlines contained in this notice may be amended by Court Order, so you should check www.PSNDigitalGamesSettlement.com for any updates. Please do not call the Court, the Clerk of the Court, or the Defendant for information about the Settlement.

SOURCE Saveri Law Firm, LLP