SaverOne Enters ADAS Market - Leveraging its new Gen-2 Technology for Detection of Vulnerable Road Users

Completed successful Proof-of-Concept with major European bus and truck OEM

PETAH TIKVAH, Israel, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVRE) (TASE: SVRE), a technology company engaged in transportation safety solutions, today announced it has completed a proof-of-concept (POC) demonstration with a major European bus and truck manufacturer with significant global sales, which is a new partner for SaverOne.

The proof-of-concept demonstrated SaverOne's new and unique solution for Vulnerable Road Users and pedestrian (VRU) detection, based on its second-generation technology announced last week. SaverOne's VRU technology significantly enhances the performance of current Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) sensors (i.e. camera, lidar and radar) through its superior abilities to deal with NLoS (non-line of sight) hazards, adverse weather conditions and low-visibility.

SaverOne's solution detects VRUs in the vicinity of the vehicle, to avoid and prevent a collision. It does this by detecting the exact location and direction of movement of the VRU via their RF footprint from their cellphone signals, under all visibility conditions.

Ori Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne, commented, "This marks our entrance into a huge and new market for us: the ADAS sensor market. Leveraging our second-generation technology, we bring new and unique safety capabilities, overcoming limitations that current ADAS sensors have. Our new VRU solution, together with our current in-cab solution for preventing driver distraction, creates further strong growth potential for us, both in the OEM and the after-market."

Mr. Gilboa commented further, "We are very proud to have been given the opportunity to successfully demonstrate our technology to this leading truck and bus OEM. Discussions continue with the OEM for providing both an after-market and integrated solution. We look forward to taking our relationship with this manufacturer to this next level. Our long-term goal is that this technology will be integrated into the vehicle manufacture process and offered by global OEMs to their customers."

Investor Webinar

SaverOne will host a video conference call/webinar via Zoom on October 20, 2022 at 9:00 am ET (16:00 Israel time).

Ori Gilboa, CEO and Yossi Cohen, Founder and COO will host the call, and both will be available to answer investor questions after a short initial presentation summarizing recent news.

Investors that wish to submit questions to management prior to the webinar are welcome to email those questions to the investor relations team at [email protected].

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3016650901063/WN_nTNheOH-Tjm8WI52cCYF6w

For those wishing to listen via phone, the dial-in number will be sent after the registration.

For those unable to participate, a recording of the webinar will be available on the Company's website following the call.

