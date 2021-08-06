Savers® Welcomes Two Proven Business Leaders to Board of Directors

"Ms. Pipes and Ms. Konold broaden the experience and perspective of the Board, and we are confident they will enrich the Board's ability to guide Savers® through all aspects of operational, cultural and financial success," said Mark Walsh, CEO of Savers®. "Their experience aligns perfectly with our next phase of growth in the thrift industry, and we are excited to welcome them."

Kristy Pipes is a seasoned executive with 35 years of experience in both financial and professional services companies. She currently serves on several corporate boards as an independent director. Prior to retirement in 2019, Ms. Pipes served as the CFO for Deloitte Consulting LLP, a $10B firm with over 50,000 practitioners and the largest business unit within the broader U.S. Deloitte Firm.

As CFO, Ms. Pipes sponsored numerous initiatives to solve pressing operational issues, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to develop predictive analytics tools, and robotics process automation to optimize operations. Before joining Deloitte in 1999, Ms. Pipes held leadership positions at Transamerica and First Interstate Bank where she served on multiple leadership committees, including First Interstate California Bank's Management Committee.

Aina Konold is currently the CFO at Nautilus, Inc., and leads the Finance, Strategy, Business Development, and IT functions. Ms. Konold has over 25 years of global retail, strategy, financial management, and operational experience, with a strong track record of driving growth and optimizing and scaling operating models.

Prior to joining Nautilus, Inc., Ms. Konold held several executive level positions during her 20-year career with Gap, Inc., across financial planning and analysis, controllership, shared services, real estate strategy, and investor relations. Most recently, she was the founding CFO for Gap, Inc., in China, where she led the business through its growth phase and established a scalable business model in a constantly evolving marketplace.

Since its founding in 1954, Savers® has paved the way for today's thrift movement, offering a wide selection of pre-owned clothing, accessories, and household goods that are affordable, sustainable, and stylish. With more than 21,000 team members and nearly 300 stores throughout North America and Australia, the Company is one of the largest for-profit thrift retailers in the world. Savers® is leading one of the fastest-growing retail categories, delivering strong operating performance and consistent sales growth averaging $1.2 billion in annual revenue.

As one of the world's largest thrift retailers for bargain priced pre-owned clothing, accessories, and household goods, our mission is to champion reuse and inspire a future where shopping secondhand is second nature. Learn more about the Savers family of thrift stores, our impact, and the #ThriftProud movement at www.savers.com/thrift-proud/impact.

We are a for-profit company that champions reuse. Shopping in our stores does not support any nonprofit, but donating reusable goods to a nonprofit we partner with does. We pay nonprofits for clothing and household items, helping them fund programs in local communities. TVI, Inc., is a registered professional fundraiser where required. Learn more

