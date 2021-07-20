SAVI Controls and LG Bring Innovative AV Solutions to Buffalo Wild Wings

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVI Controls, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control and automation systems, has teamed up with LG Business Solutions to showcase the power of their LG webOS displays and SAVI Canvas solution. The revolutionary method for display control and content distribution will be featured in booth #416 at the Franchise Business Summit (FBS) 2021, August 4-6, at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SAVI Canvas + LG webOS

As a certified ecosystem partner, SAVI developed the network-based system for LG's award-winning webOS platform to demonstrate the full potential of display-oriented solutions. SAVI Canvas, a feature of the SAVI 3 control and automation system, enables business owners, operators, and employees to control, manage, and deliver custom content to commercial displays – all via a single network cable.

"LG displays coupled with SAVI Canvas allow users to manage displays remotely, but also significantly reduces the failure rate and overhead replacement costs," said LG Key Account Manager, David Boerlin. "Our customizable solution provides real-time, dynamic visuals that are reliable, durable, and most importantly, flexible."

According to SAVI Vice President of Sales, Byron Baird, one of the best parts of the solution is the simplified end-user experience. "On the front-end, the sleek and intuitive user interface enables any user – from business owners to servers – to tap, swipe, or click to change and deliver content across 1000s of devices in a matter of seconds."

SAVI Canvas is accessible from any device with a modern web browser and offers built-in video walls, tiling, and flexible layouts for content such as live TV, video, menus, ad space, specials, announcements, custom graphics, and more – all without the added expense of a complicated digital signage solution. Additionally, virtually no end-user training is required to master SAVI Canvas, saving business owners even more time and money.

Several Buffalo Wild Wings locations and hundreds of other commercial venues currently leverage the integrated solution, powering over 15,000 displays worldwide. The groundbreaking collaboration has helped build brand and visual identity for businesses while creating immersive AV experiences that keep their customers coming back for more.

About SAVI Controls

Established in 2011, SAVI Controls is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution focused on delivering immersive experiences to the end-user and their customers. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful hardware line and user interface software that streamline programming, installation, and expense; making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI's hardware, operating system, and UI software are available through dealers. For more information, visit www.hellosavi.com

Press Contact

Roslyn Ellis

[email protected]

214-785-6510

SOURCE SAVI Controls