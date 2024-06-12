SAVI Glass Sets a New Standard for UI Customization

New dealer tool features zero-coding and drag-and-drop widget grid system making it easy to design unique and elegant end-user control experiences, the perfect complement to SAVI's all-new TOUCHPAD.One

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVI , designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control, automation, and management solutions, today introduces an innovative dealer tool, SAVI Glass, and a new, sleek, capacitive touchscreen, SAVI TOUCHPAD.One, offering end-users another way to interact with their SAVI system. SAVI Glass enables dealers to create engaging, customized UIs for SAVI's TOUCHPAD.One and tablets. The design tool offers a new level of simplified customization, making it easy for dealers to create different UIs for a single device, unique room views, or different locations throughout a facility. Unlike anything on the market, SAVI Glass requires zero coding and offers a drag-and drop widget grid system to design sophisticated and visually stunning-in-room control for an elevated end-user experience.

TOUCHPAD.One featuring SAVI Glass

"SAVI dealers love the foundational simplicity of our programming toolset but have asked for enhanced customization capabilities to allow their technicians to create out-of-the-box, unique experiences for each client, each room, each touchpoint across a project. SAVI Glass was specifically developed in response to this request," explained John Dorsey, SAVI founder and CEO. "Now, our dealers can deliver best in class with SAVI Glass -- unique, brand-specific UI designs to showcase creativity, to differentiate, and to delight commercial customers."

SAVI's development team went all out to deliver a new tool that simplifies programming and establishes industry-leading UI design standards across all projects.

SAVI Glass Programming: No-Code Customization

Code-free UI Configuration : SAVI Glass introduces a flexible configuration grid system that eliminates the need for manual coding by front-end developers. This no-code, drag-and-drop approach allows integrators to create a fully customizable and technically complex control experience in minutes.

: SAVI Glass introduces a flexible configuration grid system that eliminates the need for manual coding by front-end developers. This no-code, drag-and-drop approach allows integrators to create a fully customizable and technically complex control experience in minutes. Dynamic Widgets : From lighting scenes and audio presets to input changes and shade control, SAVI Glass's dynamic widgets, with real-time status feedback, allow integrators to adjust widget size for optimal information visibility, accessibility, and precise placement.

: From lighting scenes and audio presets to input changes and shade control, SAVI Glass's dynamic widgets, with real-time status feedback, allow integrators to adjust widget size for optimal information visibility, accessibility, and precise placement. Macro Toggles: Simplifying complex command sequences, macro toggles combine two separate macros within a single widget and automatically update the end user's view upon execution.

Simplifying complex command sequences, macro toggles combine two separate macros within a single widget and automatically update the end user's view upon execution. Preview Mode: Instantly visualize the end user interface as you build it directly in Creator; deploy it when you are ready.

Instantly visualize the end user interface as you build it directly in Creator; deploy it when you are ready. SAVI 3 Features: Game View, Now Playing, Previewer, two-way feedback, source metadata, and more come standard with SAVI Glass.

Game View, Now Playing, Previewer, two-way feedback, source metadata, and more come standard with SAVI Glass. Native Rockbot Integration: Display album art, playlists, upcoming tracks, and more, all in one convenient, natively integrated Rockbot widget.

UI: Where Beauty Meets Function

Modern User Experience: Maintaining SAVI's design principles that prioritize ease of use and elegance, SAVI Glass's grid system affords endless customization capabilities while automatically creating an intuitive and visually stunning user interface.

Maintaining SAVI's design principles that prioritize ease of use and elegance, SAVI Glass's grid system affords endless customization capabilities while automatically creating an intuitive and visually stunning user interface. New Branding Capabilities: Create a personalized look for your UI touting any brand or aesthetic with preloaded graphics or custom uploads. Whether it's the idle screen, welcome screen, icons, or backgrounds, users can choose stylish pre-designed elements or upload their own images for a truly branded experience.

Create a personalized look for your UI touting any brand or aesthetic with preloaded graphics or custom uploads. Whether it's the idle screen, welcome screen, icons, or backgrounds, users can choose stylish pre-designed elements or upload their own images for a truly branded experience. Effortless Organization: SAVI Glass simplifies the organization of complex controls through widget folders and multipage accessibility, enabling easy navigation across multiple pages and ensuring a clean interface even as functionalities expand.

SAVI Glass simplifies the organization of complex controls through widget folders and multipage accessibility, enabling easy navigation across multiple pages and ensuring a clean interface even as functionalities expand. Control Everything: With audio, video, content, lighting, shades, HVAC, macros, and more, SAVI Glass allows integrators to create tailored control environments for every commercial space without technical constraints.

Perfect for bars and restaurants, suites, event spaces, and conference rooms, SAVI's TOUCHPAD.One gives end users a whole new way to take command of audio zones, displays, lighting presets and more. Key features include:

Full-HD Capacitive Touchscreen: TOUCHPAD.One is engineered for sleek responsiveness, featuring a 5.5 high-definition capacitive touch screen and Corning Gorilla Glass, delivering a high-quality, crystal-clear display built to last.

TOUCHPAD.One is engineered for sleek responsiveness, featuring a 5.5 high-definition capacitive touch screen and Corning Gorilla Glass, delivering a high-quality, crystal-clear display built to last. Native SAVI 3 Integration: TOUCHPAD.One is powered by SAVI 3 and includes native programming features like auto-configured location-based device control.

TOUCHPAD.One is powered by SAVI 3 and includes native programming features like auto-configured location-based device control. Power Over Ethernet: Powered and controlled via a single network cable, TOUCHPAD.One streamlines installation by eliminating the need for secondary wiring.

Powered and controlled via a single network cable, TOUCHPAD.One streamlines installation by eliminating the need for secondary wiring. Proximity Sensing: TOUCHPAD.One employs proximity sensing, entering sleep mode after five minutes of inactivity and reactivating when a user approaches.

TOUCHPAD.One employs proximity sensing, entering sleep mode after five minutes of inactivity and reactivating when a user approaches. Auto-Lock, Idle Screen, and Access Control: Enhance security and device management with auto-lock timers, idle screen settings, and passcode protection.

Enhance security and device management with auto-lock timers, idle screen settings, and passcode protection. Flexible Mounting: Compatible with both standard Decora-style and SAVI back boxes, TOUCHPAD.One fits any installation and mounting requirements.

Key Specs:

5.5 HD capacitive touch screen made with Corning Gorilla Glass

Flexible mounting using either a standard decora-style back box or a SAVI back box

PoE for streamlined installation

SAVI 3 Integration, plus added features including proximity sensing, access control, auto-lock, screen timer, and more

Optional accessories include a locking trim mount and a SAVI back box.

Pricing and Availability

SAVI Glass and TOUCHPAD.One will be on display in the SAVI booth #W2625 at Infocomm, along with SAVI's audio, video, and lighting solutions. The TOUCHPAD.One will be available to order later this summer and is priced at $499 MSRP. Dealers will be able to leverage SAVI Glass in the same timeframe.

About SAVI

Established in 2011, SAVI is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution focused on delivering immersive experiences to the end-user and their customers. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful hardware line and user interface software that streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI's hardware, operating system, and UI software are available through dealers.

For more information, visit www.savicontrols.com.

Press Contact: [email protected], 650-405-5254

SOURCE SAVI