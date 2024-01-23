SAVI Releases SAVI 3.4 Designed to Eliminate Complexity and Expense in High-Voltage Lighting Integration

SAVI redefines high-voltage lighting control with SAVI 3.4, offering simplified provisioning and integration, advanced functionality, and a superior user experience

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVI, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control, automation, and management solutions, announces the release of SAVI 3.4. The latest software update, featuring QoraLux High-Voltage Control Series integration, marks a significant leap in simplifying the traditionally complex realm of 120V and 277V lighting, delivering unmatched efficiency and ease to integrators and business owners alike.

SAVI QoraLux High-Voltage Control Series

"With 3.4 and QoraLux, we can officially say goodbye to overly complicated commercial lighting systems featuring expensive components, drivers, and specialized hubs," said John Dorsey, SAVI CEO. "SAVI 3.4 marks a paradigm shift for our industry – the software does most of the work, dramatically simplifying the integration process while eliminating the need for additional hardware, enabling dealers to design and program sophisticated lighting experiences at a fraction of the time and expense of traditional, old-school options."

SAVI 3.4 with QoraLux High-Voltage integration caters to both new constructions and retrofits. Previewed at InfoComm this past June, SAVI's new QoraLux High-Voltage Lighting Control Series features a suite of decora-style keypads, switches, dimmers, and outlets designed to light up sports bars and restaurants, corporate and mixed-used spaces, arenas, casinos, and more.

Engineered to power the QoraLux High-Voltage Lighting Control Series, SAVI 3.4 delivers:

Simplified Installation and Integration: SAVI 3.4 streamlines the process of integrating high-voltage lighting with AV control solutions, significantly reducing the time and cost associated with traditional systems. Simply swap an existing switch or dimmer with a decora-style QoraLux device to get over-the-network lighting control; no additional cabling or wiring required.

Effortless Provisioning: Integrators can quickly provision devices, then assign load names and locations using the SAVI Utility App, with devices appearing automatically in SAVI Creator's Lighting Control Panel. What was once a time-consuming and complicated process can now be completed in minutes.

Future-Proof Local and Remote Control: No need to purchase additional components or invest in extensive wiring; SAVI 3.4 and the QoraLux High-Voltage Series allow businesses to upgrade, reconfigure, and expand their system at any time utilizing their existing network infrastructure.

Best-in-Class Dimming: Supporting a wide range of fixtures to ensure high-fidelity and flicker-free lighting experiences, SAVI 3.4 delivers best-in-class dimming across various commercial settings.

Enhanced End-User Experience: To be expected from SAVI, SAVI 3.4 has redefined the end-user experience, empowering those with even minimal technical skills to manage sophisticated lighting systems. With intuitive lighting control, device management, and scene creation at their fingertips, businesses and their employees can now streamline daily operations and enhance customer experiences with ease.

In addition to new lighting capabilities, 3.4 also enhances SAVI projects with more new features:

SAVI Show Scheduler: Whether shifting from lunchtime specials to happy hour or seasonal product promotions to weekly events, SAVI Show Scheduler eliminates manual tasks and allows businesses to pre-schedule and automate their custom content distribution.

Layout Creation: Businesses can now create custom Canvas Layouts in seconds without calling their integrator. Choose from 15+ pre-configured templates to showcase SAVI Show content, live TV, iFrames, and more.

SAVI 3.4 and QoraLux High-Voltage Controls Series are available immediately through the SAVI Dealer Store or Certified SAVI 3 Dealers. Businesses looking to upgrade their systems with next-gen control, management, and automation are encouraged to explore the entire SAVI 3 ecosystem. For more information on system upgrades and pricing or to connect with a SAVI Dealer, visit www.hellosavi.com.

About SAVI

Established in 2011, SAVI is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution focused on delivering immersive experiences to the end-user and their customers. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful hardware line and user interface software that streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI's hardware, operating system, and UI software are available through dealers. For more information, visit www.hellosavi.com.

