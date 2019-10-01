SaVida Health, a Leading Provider of Outpatient Opioid and Alcohol Addiction Treatment Services, Opens in West Springfield, MA

CHICOPEE, Mass., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction, is pleased to announce the opening of its new West Springfield location at 50 Union Street, West Springfield, MA 01089. The move has enabled SaVida to expand access to its services in this important community.

The new West Springfield location will offer SaVida Health's holistic and customized approach to addiction recovery. In addition to prescribing FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol during either weekly, biweekly or monthly visits, SaVida's licensed professionals also provide medical care, counseling, case management and long-term support. Through its case management services, SaVida helps connect its patients who might be experiencing food insecurity, homelessness, or unemployment to area resources. This comprehensive and integrated approach to recovery is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction today.

"We couldn't be more excited about being part of the West Springfield community," said Sharon Shepard, Chief Operating Officer at SaVida Health. "This is a wonderful community and we look forward to working as a team with our community partners to fight the opioid epidemic facing our nation. This new location is our fourth location in Massachusetts and 15th overall. It will enhance our ability to serve our patients because of its convenient location and the warm and professional environment it offers."

SaVida Health West Springfield is currently accepting new patients. Appointments can be made at the West Springfield location by calling (413) 732-0040 or at any of SaVida's locations by calling (833) 356-4080 or by visiting www.SaVidaHealth.com.

About SaVida Health

SaVida Health is a leader in addiction medicine offering outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2010 in response to the country's growing opioid epidemic, SaVida offers evidence-based, integrated treatment including counseling, case management, medical care and toxicology testing. SaVida is an innovator in addressing social and economic factors that directly impact a person's ability to reclaim their lives and to recover. Driven by the recognition that addiction is a disease, not a personal failure, SaVida Health delivers respectful, compassionate and confidential care. Today SaVida Health operates 15 outpatient treatment centers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Ohio, Virginia, and Delaware. Visit us at www.SaVidaHealth.com.

Press Contact:

Helene Murphy

508-523-1393

h.murphy@savidahealth.com

SOURCE SaVida Health

Related Links

https://savidahealth.com/

