SaVida Health, an Outpatient Medical Practice for Opioid and Alcohol Addiction, Opening in St. Johnsbury, VT

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder, is opening a new treatment center at 4614 Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT on March 2, 2021.

SaVida offers comprehensive, evidenced based services designed to meet a person's unique needs. In addition to prescribing FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol during scheduled weekly, biweekly or monthly visits, SaVida's licensed professionals also offer psych med management, medical care, counseling, and case management. Through its case management services, SaVida can help connect patients who might be experiencing food insecurity or homelessness to area resources. This comprehensive and integrated approach to recovery is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for substance use disorder today.

"We are excited to be part of the St. Johnsbury community. Our goal is to help people reclaim their lives with effective medical treatment focusing on each person's individual needs. Our patients meet with our providers at conveniently scheduled appointments, with telehealth being an option. We prescribe buprenorphine-based medicines, which have been proven to increase the chances for recovery," said Dr. Susan Cary, Medical Director.

"I am very pleased to bring our services to this wonderful community," said Sharon Shepard, Chief Operating Officer at SaVida. "Addiction is a chronic disease that has touched most people's lives. We meet patients where they are at in their recovery and we have a very high success rate in helping our patients achieve and maintain sobriety."

SaVida accepts most insurance plans including Medicaid and Medicare and is part of Vermont's Hub and Spoke Program. SaVida's St. Johnsbury site is located at 4614 Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT. SaVida also has medical practices in Bennington, Springfield, Newport, Morrisville, Colchester, St. Albans, and Vergennes. Appointments can be made now for St. Johnsbury by calling (802) 357-5549 or for any of SaVida's locations by calling (833) 356-4080 or by visiting www.SaVidaHealth.com.

About SaVida Health

SaVida Health, founded in 2010, is a leader in addiction medicine and an innovator in addressing social and economic factors that directly impact a person's ability to recover. Driven by the recognition that addiction is a disease, not a personal failure, SaVida delivers respectful, compassionate and confidential care. Visit us at www.SaVidaHealth.com.

