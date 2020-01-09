SaVida Health, an Outpatient Medical Practice for Opioid and Alcohol Addiction, Opens in Biddeford, ME

BIDDEFORD, Maine, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction, opened a new treatment center in Biddeford, ME in December 2019.

SaVida Health's holistic and customized approach to care sets it apart from other programs by providing comprehensive, evidenced based services designed to meet a person's unique needs. In addition to prescribing FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol during either weekly, biweekly or monthly visits, SaVida's licensed professionals also provide medical care, counseling, case management and long-term support. Through its case management services, SaVida helps connect its patients who might be experiencing food insecurity, homelessness, or unemployment to area resources. This comprehensive and integrated approach to recovery is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction today.

"We are so pleased to bring another option for patients seeking recovery from opiate and alcohol use. Our goal is to help people reclaim their lives with effective treatment and we prescribe buprenorphine-based medicines (e.g. Suboxone) and Vivitrol, which have many benefits. Our patients meet with our licensed providers at conveniently scheduled appointments. We work with our patients to reach their goals, whether that is achieving sobriety or maintaining sobriety—with or without medication," said Dr. Sue Cary, Medical Director at SaVida Health.

"I am very pleased to bring our services to this community," said Sharon Shepard, Chief Operating Officer at SaVida Health. "Addiction is a chronic disease that has touched most people's lives. Unfortunately, patients and families often lack information about effective treatment options. We help educate patients and their families and offer treatment programs that are tailored to the needs of each patient. We have a very high success rate in helping our patients achieve and maintain sobriety."

In addition to individual MAT services, SaVida Health Biddeford is also providing Opioid Health Home Services (OHHS) for individuals on MaineCare or who are uninsured. SaVida accepts most insurance plans including MaineCare and Medicare. SaVida Biddeford is located at 409 Alfred Street, Unit 4, Biddeford, ME 04005. Appointments can be made for the Biddeford location by calling (207) 517-5222 or for any of SaVida's locations by calling (833) 356-4080 or by visiting www.SaVidaHealth.com .

About SaVida Health

SaVida Health is a leader in addiction medicine offering outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2010 in response to the country's growing opioid epidemic, SaVida offers evidence-based, integrated treatment including counseling, case management and medical care. SaVida is an innovator in addressing social and economic factors that directly impact a person's ability to reclaim their lives and recover. Driven by the recognition that addiction is a disease, not a personal failure, SaVida Health delivers respectful, compassionate and confidential care. Today SaVida Health operates 20 outpatient treatment centers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Ohio, Virginia, Delaware and Maine. Visit us at www.SaVidaHealth.com .

