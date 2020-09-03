SaVida Health, an Outpatient Medical Practice for Opioid and Alcohol Addiction, Opens in Greenfield, MA

GREENFIELD, Mass., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction, is opening a new treatment center in the Cherry Rum Plaza at 489 Bernardston Road in Greenfield, MA on September 14, 2020 to address the opioid and alcohol epidemic. This is SaVida's fifth specialty medical practice in Massachusetts with existing sites in West Springfield, Worcester, Pittsfield, and North Adams. Another new site is planned to open in Fitchburg, MA in early October.

SaVida Health's holistic and customized approach to care sets it apart from other programs by treating each patient on an individual basis and providing comprehensive, evidenced based services designed to meet a person's unique needs. In addition to prescribing FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol during either weekly, biweekly or monthly visits, SaVida's licensed professionals also offer psych med management, medical care, counseling, case management and long-term support. Through its case management services, SaVida can help connect its patients who might be experiencing food insecurity, homelessness, or unemployment to area resources. This comprehensive and integrated approach to recovery is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction today.

"We are so pleased to bring another option to the Greenfield area for patients seeking recovery from opiate and alcohol use. Our goal is to help people reclaim their lives with effective medical treatment focusing on each person's individual needs Our patients meet with our providers at conveniently scheduled appointments, with telehealth being an option. We prescribe buprenorphine-based medicines (e.g. Suboxone) and Vivitrol, which have been proven to increase the chances for recovery. Our priority is to help patients reach their own goals through either achieving or maintaining sobriety." said Dr. Suzanne Smith, Greenfield Site Medical Director.

"I am very pleased to bring our services to this wonderful community," said Sharon Shepard, Chief Operating Officer at SaVida Health. "Addiction is a chronic disease that has touched most people's lives. Unfortunately, patients and families often lack information about effective treatment options. We help educate patients and their families and offer individualized treatment programs that are tailored to the needs of each patient. We have a very high success rate in helping our patients achieve and maintain sobriety. We provide confidential, compassionate, respectful and effective treatment, and meet each patient where they are at in their recovery."

SaVida accepts most insurance plans including Medicaid and Medicare for both Massachusetts and Vermont. SaVida Greenfield is located in the Cherry Rum Plaza (489 Bernardston Road, Greenfield, MA 01301). This convenient location near the intersection of Rte 2 and I91 provides easy access for not only Greenfield residents but also for those living in Bernardston, Erving, Millers Falls, Northfield, Deerfield, Colrain, Montague, Shelburne, Shelburne Falls, Orange, Leyden, Ashfield, Wendell, and other surrounding towns. SaVida also provides a Telehealth option for individuals. Appointments can be made for the Greenfield location by calling 413-259-8175 or for any of SaVida's locations by calling (833) 356-4080 or by visiting www.SaVidaHealth.com.

About SaVida Health

SaVida Health is a leader in addiction medicine offering outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2010 in response to the country's growing opioid epidemic, SaVida offers evidence-based, integrated treatment including counseling, case management, medical care, psych med management, and toxicology testing. SaVida is an innovator in addressing social and economic factors that directly impact a person's ability to reclaim their lives and to recover. Driven by the recognition that addiction is a disease, not a personal failure, SaVida Health delivers respectful, compassionate and confidential care. Today SaVida Health operates 20 outpatient treatment centers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, Virginia, and Delaware. Visit us at www.SaVidaHealth.com.

Press Contact: Zoe Lewis

Cell: 413-717-2107

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SaVida Health

Related Links

https://savidahealth.com/

