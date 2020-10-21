SaVida Health, an Outpatient Medical Practice for Opioid and Alcohol Addiction, Opens in St. Albans, VT

ST. ALBANS, Vt., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder, is opening a new treatment center at 17 Catherine St., St Albans, VT on November 2, 2020. This is SaVida's seventh specialty medical practice in Vermont joining sites in Bennington, Springfield, Newport, Morrisville, Colchester, and Vergennes.

SaVida offers comprehensive, evidenced based services designed to meet a person's unique needs. In addition to prescribing FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol during either weekly, biweekly or monthly visits, SaVida's licensed professionals also offer psych med management, medical care, counseling, and case management. Through its case management services, SaVida can help connect patients who might be experiencing food insecurity, homelessness, or unemployment to area resources. This comprehensive and integrated approach to recovery is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for substance use disorder today.

"We are so pleased to bring another option to the St. Albans area for patients seeking recovery. Our goal is to help people reclaim their lives with effective medical treatment focusing on each person's individual needs. Our patients meet with our providers at conveniently scheduled appointments, with telehealth being an option. We prescribe buprenorphine-based medicines (e.g. Suboxone) and Vivitrol, which have been proven to increase the chances for recovery. Our priority is to help patients reach their own goals through either achieving or maintaining sobriety," said Dr. Susan Cary, Medical Director.

"I am very pleased to bring our services to this wonderful community," said Sharon Shepard, Chief Operating Officer at SaVida. "Addiction is a chronic disease that has touched most people's lives. We meet patients where they are at in their recovery and we have a very high success rate in helping our patients achieve and maintain sobriety."

SaVida accepts most insurance plans including Medicaid and Medicare and is part of Vermont's Hub and Spoke Program. SaVida St. Albans is located at 17 Catherine St., St Albans, VT inviting patients from Franklin and Grand Isle Counties. SaVida also provides a telehealth option for individuals. Appointments can be made for the St. Albans location by calling 802-528-1500 or for any of SaVida's locations by calling (833) 356-4080 or by visiting www.SaVidaHealth.com.

About SaVida Health

SaVida Health is a leader in addiction medicine offering outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders. Founded in 2010, SaVida is an innovator in addressing social and economic factors that directly impact a person's ability to reclaim their lives and to recover. Driven by the recognition that addiction is a disease, not a personal failure, SaVida delivers respectful, compassionate and confidential care. Today SaVida operates 22 outpatient treatment centers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, Virginia, and Delaware. Visit us at www.SaVidaHealth.com.

