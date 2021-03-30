SaVida Health of Southwest Virginia, a Medical Practice for Opioid and Alcohol Addiction, Opens in Wytheville, VA

WYTHEVILLE, Va., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder, opened a new treatment center in the Crockett Professional Building at 350 4th South Street, Suite. D, in Wytheville, VA on March 30th. This is SaVida's ninth location in Virginia and fourth in Southwest Virginia joining SaVida's other sites in Abingdon, Woodbridge, Staunton, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Claypool Hill, Big Stone Gap and Front Royal. All of these locations accept Virginia Medicaid, Medicare and commercial insurance.

SaVida offers comprehensive, evidenced based services designed to meet a person's unique needs. SaVida's licensed professionals offer medical care, counseling, and case management, and prescribe FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol to support recovery and diminish withdrawal symptoms and cravings. Appointments are either weekly, biweekly or monthly depending on a patient's stage of recovery. Telemedicine appointments are also available. This comprehensive and integrated approach to recovery is widely accepted as the most effective form of treatment for opioid use disorder today.

"We are very pleased to bring our services to this region of Southwest Virginia," said Dr. James Gardner, Medical Director of SaVida in Southwest Virginia. "Addiction is a chronic disease that has touched many people. We strive to meet patients where they are in their recovery, and we have seen great success in helping our patients lead healthy, happy, productive lives."

"We are so pleased to bring another addiction treatment option to Wythe County for patients seeking recovery. Our goal is to help people reclaim their lives by providing high-quality services that are both geographically and financially accessible to communities hit hard by the opioid epidemic. We also accept Virginia Medicaid, Medicare and most forms of commercial insurance. Our priority is to help patients achieve and maintain stability and recovery" said Andy Ward, Vice President of SaVida.

Appointments can be made for the Wytheville location by calling 276-335-1060 or by visiting www.SaVidaHealth.com.

About SaVida Health

SaVida Health is a leader in addiction medicine offering outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders. Driven by the recognition that addiction is a disease, not a personal failure, SaVida delivers respectful, compassionate and confidential care. Today SaVida operates 26 outpatient treatment centers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, Virginia, and Delaware. Visit us at www.SaVidaHealth.com.

Press Contact: Andy Ward

Cell: 615-414-0919

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SaVida Health

