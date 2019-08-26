SaVida Health Opens 12th Office-Based, Outpatient Addiction Treatment Center, 1st in Ohio in Middletown, Ohio

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction, will open a new treatment center in Middletown, Ohio on August 26, 2019. SaVida Health Middletown joins the practice's eleven other locations as part of an expanding network of comprehensive, patient-centered addiction treatment centers

SaVida Health's holistic and customized approach to care sets it apart from other programs by treating each patient on an individual basis through a range of tailored services to meet a person's unique needs. Beyond administering FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol, SaVida's licensed clinical professionals deliver comprehensive, evidence-based treatment that includes medical care, counseling, case management and long-term support. In particular, SaVida focuses on addressing the social determinants of health to support its patients who might be experiencing circumstances like food insecurity, homelessness, or unemployment. This integrated approach is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction today.

SaVida Middletown is currently accepting patients and can see most patients either same day or the next business day. Medicaid and most insurance plans are accepted. SaVida Middletown is Located in the Crossroads Market Center at 4421 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite A, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Appointments can be made by calling 833-952-0829.

"As a resident of the Greater Cincinnati area, I couldn't be more pleased to bring our program to Middletown. I have been extremely impressed with the level of community commitment around this national problem. We have felt so welcomed. We very much look forward to working in partnership with the many community organizations to help improve the lives of people struggling with addiction through compassionate, respectful, and effective treatment." Craig Schwarting, Vice President, SaVida Health-Midwest Market

"I am proud to be a part of this goup of caring and capable practitioners dedicated to promptly supporting individuals seeking help at all stages of recovery. It is particularly exciting to have the opportunity to partner with so many dedicated members of the community who are addressing this crisis. Working collaboratively with all stake holders is truly the path to effective management of substance use disorders." Pamela Hanson, M.D.

About SaVida Health

SaVida Health is an innovative addiction medicine practice and a leader in outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2010 in response to the country's growing opioid epidemic, SaVida offers evidence-based, integrated treatment including counseling, case management, medical care and toxicology testing. SaVida is an innovator in the area of tracking and addressing the social determinants of health that so often accompany addiction. Driven by the recognition that addiction is a disease, not a personal failure, SaVida Health delivers respectful, compassionate and confidential care. Today SaVida Health, headquartered in Nashville, TN, operates 12 outpatient treatment centers in Massachusetts, Vermont, Virginia, Delaware, and Ohio with 5 more centers under development in the 3rd Quarter of 2019. Visit us at https://savidahealth.com/.

Press Contact: Craig Schwarting

Phone: 859-512-6645

Email: c.schwarting@SaVidaHealth.com

SOURCE SaVida Health

