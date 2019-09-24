SaVida Health Opens Addiction Treatment Center in Staunton, Virginia

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid and alcohol addiction, will open a new treatment center in Staunton, Virginia on September 30, 2019. SaVida Health Staunton accepts Medicaid, Medicare and most commercial plans and is currently scheduling appointments. SaVida Staunton joins the practice's Front Royal, Woodbridge and Culpepper locations as part of an expanding network of comprehensive, patient-centered, and evidenced-based addiction treatment centers in Virginia.

SaVida Health's holistic and customized approach to substance use disorder treatment sets it apart from other programs. SaVida offers a range of tailored services through licensed clinical professionals to deliver medication-assisted treatment including medical care, counseling, management of mental health comorbidities, case management and long-term support. This integrated approach is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction today.

As part of their treatment plans, SaVida Health doctors and nurse practitioners prescribe and carefully manage FDA-approved medications such as buprenorphine and naltrexone (common brand names include Suboxone, Sublocade and Vivitrol), which do not require daily dosing like methadone but provide relief from cravings and withdrawal symptoms and allow the patient to focus on recovery.

SaVida's is committed to providing respectful, compassionate and effective treatment. Part of this commitment is making sure we deliver a patient-friendly environment and responsive, next-business-day appointments for our patients.

"The opioid epidemic has affected families all over the country," said Tom Purkins, vice president and general manager at SaVida Health. "Unfortunately, patients and families often lack information about effective treatment options for this chronic disease. We help educate patients and their families and meet our patients at whatever stage of recovery they find themselves, whether that is first time in treatment, moving forward after a relapse or supporting their ongoing sobriety. SaVida's effective, integrated care model can help transform the lives of those struggling with addiction, and we're excited to continue expanding our model of patient-centered care to Staunton."

