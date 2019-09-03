SaVida Health Opens Location in Newport, Vermont

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction, is opening a new treatment center in Newport, VT on September 12th. SaVida Health Newport joins the medical practice's Bennington and Springfield Vermont locations as the third SaVida location in Vermont and its 13th nationally.

SaVida Health's holistic and customized approach to care sets it apart from other programs by treating each patient on an individual basis through a range of tailored services designed to meet a person's unique needs. Beyond administering FDA-approved medications like Suboxone, Sublocade and Vivitrol, medications which do not require daily dosing, SaVida's licensed clinical professionals deliver comprehensive, evidence-based treatment that includes medical care, counseling, case management and long-term support through either weekly, biweekly or monthly visits. In particular, SaVida focuses on addressing the social determinants of health to support its patients who might be experiencing circumstances like food insecurity, homelessness, or unemployment. This comprehensive and integrated approach to recovery is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction today.

"While methadone is an option for patients requiring a highly structured daily program, there are far more benefits to the buprenorphine-based medicines (e.g. Suboxone) we prescribe. Unlike methadone, there is no euphoric high or cognitive impairment with buprenorphine. Because there is a ceiling effect, dose levels can be decreased over time. With methadone, patients build up a tolerance which requires an increase in dosage over time. Also, it is easier for most people to reclaim their lives with scheduled, weekly or monthly appointments" said Dr. Sue Cary, medical director at SaVida Health.

SaVida Health Newport is currently accepting patients for the week of September 12th. Once open SaVida can see most patients either same day or the next business day. SaVida Health is also part of Vermont's Hub and Spoke program and accepts Medicaid and most insurance plans. SaVida Newport is located in the Hood Building at 79 Coventry Street, Suite 4C, Newport, VT 05855. Appointments can be made at the Newport location by calling (802) 487-0781 or at any of SaVida's locations by calling (833) 356-4080 or by visiting savidahealth.com.

"Vermont is where I grew up so I couldn't be more excited to bring our services to Newport," said Sharon Shepard, Chief Operating Officer at SaVida Health. "Addiction is a chronic disease that has touched most people's lives. Unfortunately, patients and families often lack information about effective treatment options. We help educate patients and their families as well as offer effective treatment. We meet our patients where they are in their recovery and help them take important next steps to reclaim their lives and to support their sobriety."

SaVida Health is an innovative addiction medicine practice and a leader in outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2010 in response to the country's growing opioid epidemic, SaVida offers evidence-based, integrated treatment including counseling, case management, medical care and toxicology testing. SaVida is an innovator in the area of tracking and addressing the social determinants of health that so often accompany addiction. Driven by the recognition that addiction is a disease, not a personal failure, SaVida Health delivers respectful, compassionate and confidential care. Today SaVida Health, headquartered in Nashville, TN, operates 12 outpatient treatment centers in Massachusetts, Vermont, Virginia, Delaware, and Ohio with 5 more centers under development in the 3rd Quarter of 2019. Visit us at https://savidahealth.com/.

