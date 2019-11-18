SaVida Health Opens Patient-Centered Addiction Recovery Practice in Abingdon, Virginia

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health, a leader in medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction, is opening a new outpatient treatment center in Abingdon, Virginia on November 18. SaVida is expanding its network of comprehensive, patient-centered addiction treatment practices with its fifth location in Virginia, which will serve the communities in Southwest Virginia. The practice accepts Medicaid, Medicare, commercial insurance and will assist patients with the insurance application process.

As part of SaVida Health's expansion into Abingdon, Dr. James Gardner, will join the provider team. Dr. Gardner, who has spent the last fourteen years caring for patients in the region, will lead the clinical team at SaVida's Abingdon practice and support its commitment to the community.

SaVida Health's holistic and customized approach to care sets it apart from other programs by treating each patient on an individual basis through a range of tailored services. Beyond prescribing FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol, SaVida's licensed clinical professionals, including Dr. Gardner, deliver comprehensive, evidence-based treatment that includes medical care, counseling and case management. In addition to medical and behavioral care, our model places emphasis on identifying and addressing social and economic needs, such as homelessness and unemployment, through connections with area resources. This integrated approach is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction today.

"We are so pleased to bring additional treatment resources to Southwest Virginia for patients seeking recovery from opiate and alcohol use disorder. Our goal is to help people reclaim their lives by treating the whole person with compassionate, professional and respectful care," said Dr. James Gardner, SaVida Health's Abingdon Medical Director.

"It can be difficult for patients and families dealing with dependency or addiction to find treatment options that take insurance and have appointment availability. It can be harder still to find a treatment option where you feel comfortable and where you are confident in the quality of clinical care you are receiving. By combining the SaVida care model with Dr. Gardner's clinical leadership, we hope to make accessing quality treatment easier for those seeking recovery in Southwest Virginia. We are excited to serve this community," said Andy Ward, SaVida Health's Vice President.

SaVida Health Abingdon, located at 406 West Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is currently scheduling patients. To learn more about SaVida Health, visit savidahealth.com or call (276) 356-0501.

About SaVida Health

SaVida Health is a leader in addiction medicine offering outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2010 in response to the country's growing opioid epidemic, SaVida offers evidence-based, integrated treatment including counseling, case management, medical care and toxicology testing. Driven by the recognition that addiction is a disease, not a personal failure, SaVida Health delivers respectful, compassionate and confidential care. Today SaVida Health operates outpatient treatment centers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Ohio, Virginia, and Delaware. Visit us at www.SaVidaHealth.com.

