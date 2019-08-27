Savii Inc. is Partnering with Home Care Pulse to Give Customers a Competitive Edge

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savii Inc. home care software vendor, announces partnership with Home Care Pulse, giving agencies an advantage to be bigger players in the market. The simple integration with Home Care Pulse reduces data entry and provides customers' streamlined approaches to actionable data and benchmarks. Savii continues to implement meaningful integrations so their customers have embedded access to tools they need to become and stay leaders in the industry.

Through this integration, Savii customers will be able to link their information stored within Savii to Home Care Pulse who will then do the work of collecting and analyzing agency data providing operators with insight into their workforce and customers. Customers will not be left to manage by gut feeling or run with blind spots resulting in more effective marketing, tailored strategies for both client and caregiver retention, and the ability compare themselves to their peer groups.

"We're thrilled at the opportunity to partner with Savii. This partnership will help more agencies gather important data from their clients and caregivers, which they can use to pinpoint areas of improvement and ensure greater consistency in quality. As home care becomes more integrated into the overall care continuum, we're seeing customers apply data in everything from measuring the impact of training to creating partnerships with other care providers," states Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse.

"As the demand for quality home care increases, we believe it is critical to integrate with tools that will simplify important operational activities for our customers. When our customers are successful, we are successful," shares Kristen Duell, CEO of Savii.

About Home Care Pulse:

Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse conducts phone interviews to gather unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers. The feedback collected is used to generate powerful online reports that help agencies identify needs and take action to reduce client and caregiver turnover, increase satisfaction, and boost referrals.

About Savii:

Savii is a Home Care technology provider that believes in designing and developing agency management and point-of-care solutions that transform the way care is delivered in the home. Innovation is at the heart of everything Savii does. Savii is owned by United Kingdom-based H.A.S. Technology Group.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.saviicare.com/

https://www.homecarepulse.com/

