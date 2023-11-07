Savillex Completes Acquisition of Flexible Containment Solution Provider ONFAB

Savillex

07 Nov, 2023, 08:39 ET

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savillex, a leading provider of high-performance rigid plastic containers, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of UK-based flexible containment solution provider ONFAB.  The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ONFAB logo
With facilities located in the UK and Spain, ONFAB expands Savillex's ability to serve global pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and contract manufacturing organizations with innovative containment solutions. Founded in 2004 as a family-owned business, ONFAB focuses on designing and fabricating innovative flexible isolator systems. The designs are custom-made to the unique needs of each customer's pharmaceutical manufacturing process and protect users from highly potent pharmaceutical ingredients. ONFAB's systems reduce manufacturing costs, minimize cleaning and cleaning validation times, and shorten downtime for equipment changeout. The new acquisition combines a strong flexible containment equipment portfolio with Savillex's expertise in rigid containers, custom container projects, and closed mixing systems specifically designed for life sciences.

As part of Savillex, ONFAB customers and channel partners will have access to a full suite of specialized rigid container solutions for their most important and time-sensitive projects. The Savillex brand gains an international footprint with increased ability to serve global customers. 

"We are very excited to add ONFAB into the Savillex family." said Steve Harding, President of Savillex. "The combination of Savillex and ONFAB enable us to offer a broader range of container and containment solutions to our customers by combining our complementary engineering and production capabilities and product portfolios."

Mark Arnold, Managing Director at ONFAB commented; "The ONFAB UK and Europe teams are thrilled to be joining the Savillex family in the USA to form a wider reaching platform, with an expanded product offering for all our global customers."

To learn more about Savillex and ONFAB, visit www.savillex.com.

