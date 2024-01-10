Savillex Launches New PETG Bottle Designed for Life Sciences Applications

News provided by

Savillex

10 Jan, 2024, 08:34 ET

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savillex, a leading high-performance container and containment solutions provider, announced today the launch of a new PETG Square Media Bottle product line under its Purillex® brand. The PETG bottles are manufactured in their US-based ISO Class 7 facility and are now available for domestic and international shipment.

Continue Reading
Savillex Purillex® PETG Square Media Bottles
Savillex Purillex® PETG Square Media Bottles

Designed for use in critical life sciences applications, Purillex PETG Square Media Bottles are available both sterile and non-sterile in four sizes ranging from 125 mL to 1000 mL. They are produced through a combination of injection and stretch blow molding with the explicit intention of seamlessly replacing competing PETG media bottles.

Savillex Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing Lisa Nash expounded on that point: "We wanted to launch a product with unique features that would be seamless for a customer to approve as an alternative in their sourcing strategy. Customers can expect the same high-quality manufacturing, technical support, and excellent customer service they have today with Savillex."

The RNase/DNase-free, non-cytotoxic resin used in Purillex PETG bottles produces an optically clear finished product offering compatibility with a wide range of chemicals, while possessing a low leachable and extractable profile. The injection molding process produces excellent thread quality and a high integrity seal, greatly reducing the risk of particulate contamination.

The inherent durability, shatter-resistance, and temperature-resistance of Purillex PETG bottles makes them ideal for a variety of sensitive pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications. Savillex also has the capability to provide white label services to manufacturers seeking to use Purillex PETG bottles for their own branded product lines.

In conjunction with the new product launch, Savillex also introduced its "Cases for a Cause" initiative to run during the first quarter of 2024. For each order of Purillex PETG Square Media Bottles, Savillex will donate one pair of socks to United States military veterans and service members via Soldiers' Angels' "Warm Feet for Warriors" program.

"We are excited to expand our range of container solutions under the Purillex brand," stated Savillex President Steve Harding. "Our new PETG media bottles have been specifically designed to meet the exacting needs of users in the life sciences industry."

Visit the Savillex website here for more information on Purillex PETG Square Media Bottles or to request a sample.

About Savillex

Savillex provides innovative container and containment solutions that are trusted for the most challenging life sciences, laboratory, and custom applications. Across our family of companies, our goal remains the same: to use our expertise to develop the world's best container and containment products, no matter how complex the application.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Paul
952-567-2205
[email protected] 

SOURCE Savillex

