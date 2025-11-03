Savills Launches U.S. Retail Advisory Platform, Expanding Its Global Expertise to Premier American Markets

Building on its global legacy advising the world's top brands and owners, Savills debuts retail platform for the U.S. market.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Savills announces the launch of its U.S. Retail Advisory Services platform, expanding the firm's global retail expertise into one of the most dynamic and consumer-driven markets in the world.

L-R in the photo is Kimberly Wiskup, Todd Siegel, Phillip Golding

The new service line will be led by Todd L. Siegel, who will serve as President, U.S. Retail, where he will focus on growing the retail advisory group across the country. Siegel will collaborate with the global retail team, situated across key markets in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, operating as a boutique consultancy with an extensive international reach. By combining deep market insight, financial expertise, and design intelligence, the platform will help clients understand and leverage the retail sector's influence on place and brand.

"The launch of Savills Retail in the U.S. reflects our continued investment in North America and commitment to bringing the full scale and sophistication of our global platform to clients here," said David Lipson, CEO, Savills North America. "With Todd and his team, we're building on the Savills legacy of excellence while unlocking new opportunities for growth, differentiation, and value creation across the U.S."

Siegel has led retail strategy and leasing for some of North America's most notable tenants and properties, including flagship Eataly and Starbucks, Willis Tower, 730 and 980 North Michigan Avenue, 1221 Avenue of the Americas in New York, and 400 Post Street in Union Square, San Francisco.

"Our clients have been asking for more integrated, globally connected retail advisory, and this new service delivers that," said Janet Woods, President, Savills North America. "The U.S. retail team embodies the precision, creativity, and client-first mindset that define Savills worldwide. This is an exciting moment for both our firm and the clients we serve."

Based in Chicago, Siegel joins Savills together with longtime colleagues Executive Managing Director Phillip Golding and Corporate Managing Director Kimberly Wiskup. The team previously advised clients as part of CBRE's Urban Retail Group. At Savills, they will focus on urban core, luxury, and Class A high-street retail in premier markets, including New York City's Fifth Avenue, Los Angeles' Rodeo Drive, and Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Together, they bring decades of experience representing many of the world's most prominent landlords, retailers and investors.

"We're building a people-led, insight-driven retail advisory that understands the nuances of how place, brand, and experience intersect," said Sam Foyle, Co-Head of Prime Global Retail. "Our boutique model allows us to stay agile and purposeful, while our global reach ensures clients benefit from synchronous thinking across markets. As we continue to grow the Savills network, we remain committed to doing things differently – challenging assumptions, and delivering smarter, more creative outcomes for our clients."

"This launch brings the full strength of the Savills global retail platform to the United States," said Siegel. "Our focus is on advising owners and retailers that see real estate as an extension of their identity, where the right location can elevate a brand, define an asset, and shape a community. We're bringing the Savills pedigree to U.S. retail, a boutique-level attention backed by a global platform that has guided some of the world's greatest brands and property owners for decades."

Savills Retail in the U.S. builds on the firm's reputation for data-driven strategy, global perspective, and local precision, ensuring that every retail real estate decision supports a client's brand, operations, and long-term value.

About Savills

For over 170 years, Savills has been helping people thrive through places and spaces. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have over 42,000 professionals collaborating across more than 70 countries, delivering unrivaled coverage and expertise to the world of commercial and prime residential real estate. By applying world research data and trends to local and global settings, we empower our clients with insights from the forefront of the industry, bringing their aspirations to life through innovative, tailor-made solutions. Whether we are working with a global corporation looking to expand or an investor seeking to sustainably optimize their portfolio, we help our clients make better property decisions. Learn more at savills.us

