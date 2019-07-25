Saving Money While Upgrading Your Lifestyle - Kitchen Edition

The average restaurant meal is about $13, way more than the average lunch from home. Leverage leftovers with Zoku Neat Stack Food Jars, stainless steel travel jars with a vacuum insulated, double-walled design that keeps food hot or cold for hours. Its large opening makes it easy to fill or eat on the go. The jars stack neatly to save storage space.

2. Keep it simple when entertaining.

A thoughtfully arranged cheese platter – with cheeses, breads, crackers, nuts, fruits and spreads – can be a memorable meal in itself. Cilio Slate Serving Boards set the stage, with their subtle banded texture and distinctive black hue tinged with rocky gray. The 4-piece Cilio Formaggio Cheese Knife Set features curved white porcelain handles, with an unmistakably contemporary look.

3. Brew gourmet coffee at home.

The average coffee drinker enjoys three cups per day, spending roughly $4 per cup at a coffee shop – which adds up quickly. Invest in quality home coffee equipment and rack up the savings. Pour-over aficionados will appreciate the Capresso Pour-Over Kettle with an elegant gooseneck spout for an even flow rate. Pair this with the Capresso Infinity Plus that offers commercial-grade grinding of coffee beans via solid steel burrs.

An automatic coffee machine, such as the JURA D6, brews professional-quality specialties in a few simple steps. A simple operating concept and intuitive controls help to create a variety of beverages from espresso to cappuccino topped with fine, light-as-air milk foam. With JURA's Smart Connect (optional), the machine is compatible with JURA's exclusive free app, J.O.E. (JURA Operating Experience), for operating with a smartphone or tablet.

