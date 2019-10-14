Saving Mothers Commemorates 10th Anniversary with New York City Event

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years ago, Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, a practicing gynecologic surgeon and Assistant Professor at NYU Langone Medical Center, founded a non-profit organization known as Saving Mothers. The organization was established with the sole mission of eradicating preventable maternal deaths and birth-related complications in low-resource settings worldwide. With dedicated teams of doctors and allied professionals, Saving Mothers has created low-cost and high-impact solutions, sustainably improving overall care and strengthening maternal health outcomes.

Saving Mothers is celebrating this 10-year anniversary milestone with an event on Tuesday, October 22nd hosted by Emmy-Award winning journalist, Contessa Brewer and will additionally feature Amy Robach, co-anchor of ABC's 20/20 and news anchor for Good Morning America, as the event's guest speaker. Saving Mothers' Government Partner in West Pokot, Kenya and County Governor, John Lonyangapuo, will also be in attendance. During this event, Saving Mothers will not only celebrate and reflect on everything they've accomplished, but the organization will also introduce the numerous groundbreaking initiatives they have planned for the future.

"In the 10 years that Saving Mothers has been a non-profit, I have seen such tremendous change in the countries we serve through our low-cost, high impact programs and the training of local providers," says Dr. Taraneh Shirazian. "I am so proud of how far we've come, how much we've empowered women to change their lives and health, and how strong our partnerships with both the local communities and government has become. I know this is just the beginning for us in saving the lives of women both locally and around the world."

Throughout Saving Mothers' timeline, their team of surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses have served in countries including Kenya, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic where they provided medical care to over 7,000 women and performed over 2,000 gynecological procedures free of charge. Along with this, they've trained 60 midwives in Guatemala annually, distributed 10,000 Safe Birth Kits, and provided other valuable services to women such as free postpartum IUD placements and postpartum hemorrhage kits. The organization has also recently launched a NYC-based pregnancy health literacy program to address the maternal death crises among at-risk communities.

The Saving Mothers 10th Anniversary event will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd from 7:00PM - 9:00PM at the 3 West Club in New York City. If interested in attending or sponsoring the event, please find more information at www.savingmothers.org .

Founded by Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, practicing gynecologic surgeon and Assistant Professor at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, Saving Mothers was created on the premise that no woman should die giving life, yet too many mothers are still dying of preventable complications due to lack of access to basic sexual and reproductive healthcare. The Saving Mothers' team of doctors and allied professionals empowers women by training their local medical providers, bringing lifesaving medical technologies to rural hospitals and clinics, and providing reproductive health education.

Mommy Matters is a global movement for women. Founded by Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, it's an online resource for mothers everywhere, because every mommy matters. Mommy Matters creates products mothers need most during pregnancy and after childbirth, while also providing them with essential health tools and information. With every purchase from Mommy Matters, proceeds directly give back to moms globally through their partnership with Saving Mothers.

