Saving Small Businesses One Business at a Time

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2020, the National Federation of Independent Business declared that 1 in 5 small businesses will close if economic conditions do not improve in the next six months. For those small businesses caught in the crosshairs of COVID protocols that preclude large in person gatherings, a new application called Servv (https://servv.ai/) provides the opportunity to save the businesses that they have worked so hard to build. Servv simplifies the integration of Shopify Storefronts with Zoom as well as facilitating the addition of small in person gatherings on Shopify Storefronts to restart revenue generating opportunities.

Reviving Your Business During COVID-19

Shann Bosnell, owner of Brown Bag Coffee Roasters (https://bbcr.ca/) based in Gatineau, Quebec notes "Education of our customers on how to best grind, brew and store coffee is a big part of what we do. It became clear to us that in roastery training was going to be difficult for a while so offering online sessions needed to be our approach. After an exhaustive search of platforms to help us achieve these goals we finalized on Servv due to the ease of use of the platform and the teams ability to work with us on ideas and concepts and their ability to implement them in a timely manner. Having an app developer that truly understands our requirements is extremely helpful in helping us to achieve our goals. We have been working with the team at Servv to use this app for Zoom meetings to train our customers and it has been working very well. "

Harmeek Jhutty, CEO Servv, adds "We have been extremely pleased with the feedback from our lead customers that has guided us to several new features that were introduced on November 9. They include the ability to create in person events and appointments for small groups on Shopify Storefronts. Customers have also told us that they need additional information related to classes including teams, team members, locations, and languages. To complement that, Servv will now support filtering based on that information. Coming at the end of November will be the ability to book 1:1 appointments based on the availability of business contacts. To help store owners grow their business, analytics will provide data and metrics to identify the most successful events and times. Our focus continues to be creating an easy to use solution with deep functionality that allows small business owners to focus on their business needs rather than the technical requirements associated with posting revenue generating events on their web site"

Cachelle Legata-Buenafe from Collective Being Wellness and Yoga (https://collectivebeing.ca/) based in Toronto, Ontario is using Servv to post online yoga and wellness based classes on her Shopify storefront. She comments "When I first created my online platform it was so difficult to find an application that made offering my yoga classes online seamless and simple without costing an arm and a leg. Then I came across Servv, and with their great support and easy-to-use application I have been able to sell my classes online and teach via Zoom all through my website."

Downloads of Servv are currently available for no charge trials on the company web site (https://servv.ai/)

About Servv

Founded in 2020, Servv is headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, Ontario, Canada. Servv provides an easy to use integration between Shopify and Zoom allowing Small to Medium Enterprises to establish digital and in person face to face communication supporting revenue generating events such as yoga and gym classes, training sessions as well as in person 1:1 meetings with accountants, real estate agents, and consultants. For more info, visit: (https://servv.ai/)

