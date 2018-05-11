Saving Time and Closing Deals Faster with the NAR Transaction Management Benefit

The video features real estate professionals from across the nation, including Texas, Michigan, Arizona, Maryland and California. The REALTORS® in the video share their experiences in how zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault® help eliminate steps from their workflow, allowing them to close business more rapidly and efficiently.

"We know professionals in the real estate industry don't work traditional 9-5 hours. Many put in long hours seven days a week. Getting more time back and getting to the closing table quicker is something every real estate professional can appreciate. Making the process faster and easier for agents leads to an increase in consumer satisfaction, and in the end, the chance to grow business for them," said zipLogix™ CEO Scott Strong.

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by and owned by REALTOR® Associations, working to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions. zipLogix™ is also the provider of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit, available to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

