Saving time for marketers and analysts: Mapp launches Smart Alerts for the intelligent detection of data anomalies

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Smart Alerts, Mapp, a leading provider of cloud-based digital marketing solutions, now offers its customers an intelligent tool for the timely detection of data anomalies – be they positive or negative. All relevant metrics and dimensions are automatically monitored thanks to the application of artificial intelligence. It provides users with the distinct advantage of not having to search for anomalies themselves, but of being actively alerted to them as soon as they occur. This leaves more time for detailed data analysis and optimization of online marketing activities and strategies. Smart Alerts add yet another important function to Mapp Intelligence powered by Webtrekk, targeting both marketers and data analysts in the finance, e-commerce, and publishing sectors.

Smart Alerts are automated notifications based on artificial intelligence. Should business-critical metrics evolve outside of predicted bandwidths, all relevant stakeholders are swiftly informed via email. The system continuously monitors both the metrics and the characteristics of individual dimensions. This allows companies to keep abreast of the number of visitors in their top advertising channels, for example.

The alerts deliver information on both positive and negative spikes. Since the anomalies are automatically and immediately identified, it is no longer necessary to keep a constant, active eye on the websites and apps of interest. This saves marketers and data analysts valuable time and allows them to concentrate on optimizing their activities – or to identify and eliminate bugs and malfunctions faster than before.

Mapp can provide its customers with pre-defined Smart Alerts, but companies can also configure their own monitoring mechanisms. With Mapp Intelligence powered by Webtrekk, users have access to the complete set of generated data. At the same time, a differentiated view of individual metrics is possible. For instance, data can be clustered according to geolocation, traffic sources, or device classes. In this way, it is possible to prevent significant deviations from being concealed by the average value of all data.

Hagen Zimmermann, Senior Web Analyst of the online retailer for family shopping, MYTOYS GROUP: "With Smart Alerts, we are able to monitor our main KPIs fully automated and are notified when anomalies appear. That way, we can always react quickly."

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp: "Smart Alerts are another step to streamline the daily work of marketers and data analysts. Automating monitoring processes facilitates fast and effective action. Regardless of whether a successful campaign drives higher traffic than usual, or a problem occurs on their websites or apps, our customers always retain a clear overview of what's happening. With Smart Alerts, Mapp Intelligence powered by Webtrekk acquires yet another key function that is geared to the wishes of our customers."

Smart Alerts is available to customers with immediate effect.

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. By letting Mapp Cloud decide the best channel, best time, and best frequency to deliver the message, your team can focus on what's important – and exciting. With unified data, AI-generated customer insights, and cross-channel engagement, companies can build a sustainable competitive advantage and long-term customer loyalty.

Mapp has global offices in eight countries and is the parent company to Webtrekk, European leader in marketing analytics and customer intelligence. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 2,500 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Xerox, PepsiCo, Qantas, Infinity, and Lloyds Banking Group.

About Webtrekk

Webtrekk is one of the market-leading customer intelligence platforms in Europe, allowing companies to connect, analyze, and activate user and marketing data across all devices. Their proven first-party data solutions help customers reach maximum data depth. Webtrekk guarantees the highest data protection standards, is TÜV certified, and stores its data on servers in the European Union. Its headquarters are located in Berlin, with additional offices in Italy and Spain. Webtrekk is trusted by more than 400 customers including FlixBus, Porsche Holding, ING, and MyToys. Webtrekk has been a Mapp company since 2019. Learn more at www.webtrekk.com.

