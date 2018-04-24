Savings & Loans Stocks' Research Reports Released on New York Community, Northwest Bancshares, People's United Financial, and Washington Federal

New York Community Bancorp

On Monday, shares in Westbury, New York-based New York Community Bancorp, Inc. recorded a trading volume of 4.37 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.74% higher at $12.86. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 4.84%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.91.

On March 28th, 2018, New York Community Bancorp announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three months ended March 31st, 2018 on April 25th, 2018, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same date, during which President and CEO, Joseph R. Ficalora, will discuss the Company's performance. Get the full research report on NYCB for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NYCB

Northwest Bancshares

Warren, Pennsylvania headquartered Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s stock closed the day 1.08% higher at $16.83 with a total trading volume of 298,904 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.08% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.67% and 1.95%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Northwest Bancshares have an RSI of 55.36.

On April 18th, 2018, Northwest Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on May 17th, 2018, to shareholders of record as of May 03rd, 2018. Gain free access to the research report on NWBI at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NWBI

People's United Financial

Shares in Bridgeport, Connecticut headquartered People's United Financial, Inc. recorded a trading volume of 3.01 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 1.43% higher at $18.48. The Company's shares have advanced 5.06% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.42%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers, have an RSI of 46.22.

On April 19th, 2018, People's United Financial announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on the Company's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on June 15th, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 01st, 2018.

On April 20th, 2018, research firm Piper Jaffray upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underweight' to 'Neutral'. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on PBCT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PBCT

Washington Federal

Seattle, Washington headquartered Washington Federal, Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 1.24% higher at $32.55 with a total trading volume of 622,407 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 523.87 thousand shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.31%. Additionally, shares of Washington Federal, which operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the US, have an RSI of 39.14.

On April 11th, 2018, Washington Federal announced quarterly earnings of $49,271,000 for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018; return on equity of 9.81%; and return on assets of 1.26%. Total assets were $15.6 billion as of March 31st, 2018; customer deposits totaled $11.1 billion; and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank totaled $2.3 billion. Register now for today's free coverage on WAFD at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WAFD

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savings--loans-stocks-research-reports-released-on-new-york-community-northwest-bancshares-peoples-united-financial-and-washington-federal-300635228.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities