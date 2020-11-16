Savings are in the Air! CheapOair Shares 2020 Holiday Travel Trends

"Covid-19 has certainly changed how people travel but as we adapt to world events, there is still substantial interest in traveling around this festive season. Our goal is to help ease the stress of travel and prioritize the well-being of our customers with up-to-date travel information and a myriad of affordable options," remarked Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal, the company behind CheapOair and OneTravel.

According to CheapOair's data, one of the biggest differences in customer behavior has been the noticeable uptick in consumers choosing car rental services. In October, there was an 11% increase in folks renting cars between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve. Additionally, there was a dramatic increase in holiday hotel bookings with a 400% increase from last year's findings, which only saw a 50% increase in holiday hotel bookings.

When it comes to where people are traveling, New York City topped the holiday booking list with Orlando and Los Angeles rounding out the top three. Mexico also made the list, with both Guadalajara and Mexico City ranking in the top ten.

CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Thanks to its unique comprehensive travel trend monitoring, the online travel agency does just that.

