Cost savings of 50% to 80% are the dominant driver of dental tourism per a 2025 Journal of International Oral Health systematic review; 660,000 crossing in December 2023 (Statista).

MERIDA, Yucatan, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MexicoSmile Dental Tourism Clinic , a popular dental center based in Merida, Yucatan specializing in veneer, crown and full mouth restoration for US and Canadian patients, announced the results of their analysis of the price disparity leading to record numbers of American and Canadian patients crossing the border for dental treatment.

MexicoSmile Dental Tourism Clinic

Using data from the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD), the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute, Statista, a 2025 systematic peer review, and CDC travel guidance, the analysis finds that marketing claims of 50% to 80% savings circulate widely, third-party metrics point toward a savings closer to 35% to 65%, still well under the cost of equivalent procedures north of the border.

Savings Are Real, But They Depend on What You're Measuring

Patients browsing dental tourism destinations soon encounter two very different estimates on cost savings. Clinics and dentists tend to inflate savings on their websites and marketing materials. Data from associations and government sources usually offer lower, but still considerable figures.

The Academy of General Dentistry, a professional association in the U.S, states that Mexican procedures could save consumers as much as 40% to 65%, while treatment in Costa Rica may lead to savings of up between 45% to 65%, and Thai procedures could lead to even further savings of between 50% and 75%, according to data from market research company Patients Beyond Borders. If patients head to the Mexican town of Los Algodones near the U.S. Border, the Academy of General Dentistry finds that one may expect to save up to one-thirds on dental care, compared with American prices.

The top factor influencing dental patients seeking international care, according to a 2025 systematic review in the Journal of International Oral Health is cost savings, and this by a significant margin. The study summarized the results of 26 prior studies and found that following cost savings, the other main factors include longer wait times, higher perceived quality, and a combination of dental care with leisure time.

Several sources have documented the potential cost savings associated with dental tourism. The Academy of General Dentistry (2020) cited savings ranging from 40% to 65%, based on research from Patients Beyond Borders. A more recent systematic review in the Journal of International Oral Health (2025), which analyzed 26 studies, reported even higher savings of 50% to 80%. Meanwhile, Statista's 2021 pricing data offered a more conservative estimate of 35% savings, based on a direct comparison of dental implant costs—$975 in Mexico versus $1,500 in the United States. These figures, compiled by MexicoSmile Dental Tourism Clinic in 2026, suggest that while estimates vary depending on methodology and scope, dental tourism savings consistently fall within a substantial range of roughly one-third to four-fifths of typical U.S. treatment costs.

The Narrowest, Hardest Comparison: Implants

The closest comparison figures comes from Statista which priced the average cost of a dental implant in Mexico at $975 in 2021, versus $1,500 in the United States, about a 35% discount just for the implant procedure. This is a more realistic and narrow spread, especially given that it represents a single-item cost.

With U.S costs for a single implant (with abutment and crown) ranging from $3,100 to $5,800, according to data compiled by the American Dental Association Health Policy Institute in their Survey of Dental Fees, savings get considerably wider at the point when not just looking at one part of a complete treatment plan.

Pricing comparisons across several dental procedures further illustrate the potential savings of dental tourism in Mexico. According to Statista's 2021 data, a single implant costs $975 in Mexico compared to $1,500 in the United States. For a full implant including abutment and crown, U.S. prices range from $3,100 to $5,800, according to the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute (no comparable Mexico figure was provided). MexicoSmile Dental Tourism Clinic's 2026 data shows that full mouth porcelain veneers cost $8,600 in Mexico, while U.S. prices vary by market but are typically several times higher. Similarly, an All-on-4 procedure combined with a full mouth zirconia veneer costs $17,000 in Mexico, again compared to U.S. prices that vary by market but are typically several times higher.

Demand Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Numbers

Wherever the precise price level may be at the end, price differences are enticing a growing volume of patients to visit the southern border. According to Statista, around 660,00 same-day and overnight visitors made same-day trips or overnight stays in Mexico for medical reasons in December 2023, surpassing the previous level of cross-border medical tourism as was seen before the pandemic.

This is corroborated by information from the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Travelers' Health as Mexico stands as one of the top medical travel destinations for U.S. Residents, with cost being a leading driving factor and dentistry among the procedures most frequently sought.

The choice for many patients is not merely theoretical, according to MexicoSmile. For thousands of dollars more that what patients would spend on one implant, or tens of thousands of dollars for set of full veneers or a full all-on-4 bridge treatment, they can travel to Merida, receive treatment, and even get in a visit to one of the new Seven Wonders of the World at Chichen Itza, all than cheaper than the U.S Procedure alone.

What to Weigh Alongside the Savings

A cost comparison is a small part of the entire prices, and the CDC Travelers' Health has emphasized this in the resources available for patients researching health care in another country. They want travelers to remember to investigate a provider's credentials and accreditation, find out what follow up care can be anticipated and understand that if a procedure needs several follow up visits spaced over a few weeks, the overall trip costs and length may increase.

Naturally, some aspects are procedure dependent. Patients must be diligent in comparing prices and ensure that they are aware of how many trips are required as part of any treatment plan, as this will not form part of any price estimate received. The CDC also recommends that patients review a service provider's plans should they encounter a problem after returning home, as in-person care may not always be possible. This should always be a discussion prior to traveling.

Methodology

The data is aggregated from the Academy of General Dentistry and the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute 2022 Survey of Dental Fees, a 2025 systematic review published in the Journal of International Oral Health, Statista border-crossing and pricing data (2021-2023) and U.S. CDC Travelers' Health, along with MexicoSmile's published 2026 prices. No patient survey data was solicited, price ranges provided as from the sources cited above and are present directly rather than average out.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money can I save for dental treatments in Mexico?

A number of external studies quote overall savings in the 40%-65% range (Academy of General Dentistry) up to 50% to 80% (Journal of International Oral Health) for procedures with prices that vary from place to place. A more specific comparison by Statista showed cost savings of about 35% on an implant. Treatments covering the entire mouth, such as with veneers or all-on-4 implants, tend to achieve higher cost savings as lab and clinic expenses can be spread over multiple procedures simultaneously.

What is the dental implant price in Mexico compared to the U.S?

As of 2021, Statista estimated that the average price of an implant in Mexico was $975 while the equivalent in the United States was $1,500. After factoring in the abutment and the crown, an implant in the U.S with full coverage can cost $3,100 to $5,800, according to the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute, increasing the difference even further.

What makes dental services cheaper in Mexico?

The lower expenses associated with savings on labor cost, facility operations and regulations typically results in more affordable dental care, though most comparisons draw on information from associated entities and government data to present the price disparities instead of analyzing their cost structures. According to the AGD, the price of services located near the U.S border (such as in Los Algodones) also tends to decrease as they directly compete with prices set by dentists in their closing neighboring U.S cities.

Do people from the U.S visit Mexico often for medical treatment or just dental services?

It is both. Mexico is listed as a top destination for U.S medical travelers by the Center for Diseases Control's Travelers' Health study, and separate guidance states that dental services are some of the most commonly sought medical treatment internationally. For medical travelers, these two behaviors merge in tourist towns and cities near the border.

How many people are actually making the trip to Mexico for dental care?

The number of same-day and overnight crossings into Mexico for the purposes of obtaining medical care jumped to 660,00 people during December 2023. This is more than the number of people in pre-pandemic levels, according to data collected by Statista. The data is only available for one month, and not all medical travel is for dental care, but the medical procedures have always been cited as a primary draw for such trips.

About MexicoSmile Dental Tourism Clinic

Founded in 2019, MexicoSmile Dental Tourism Clinic is based in Merida Yucatan, and offers comprehensive dental services including a complete spectrum of veneers, crowns and full-mouth reconstruction services for patients traveling from the U.S and Canada, from budget options to premium dental tourism packages.

Media Contact

Contact: Alex Sanchez

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MexicoSmile Dental Tourism Clinic