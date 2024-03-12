SAVINGS OFFER FOR THE EVERSENSE E3 CGM EXTENDED TO COVER UNLIMITED NUMBER OF SYSTEMS

Eligible individuals in the U.S. will pay $99 out of pocket for each 6-month CGM system, offering each year of continuous glucose monitoring for just $200*

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company and a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523), and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, have announced a significant extension of the Eversense Payment Assistance and Simple Savings (PASS) Program. Designed to help people in the U.S. access the Eversense E3 CGM System more affordably, the program offers major savings for eligible individuals looking to experience the unique benefits of the only long-term CGM system available.

Eligible individuals will pay only $99 out of pocket for an unlimited number of 6-month Eversense E3 systems, under this program. This is equivalent to an average monthly cost of $16.50 and a total out-of-pocket cost of less than $200 for each entire year of continuous glucose monitoring with Eversense E3, excluding the costs of insertion and removal.

The Eversense PASS Program was first introduced in April 2022 to cover one initial Eversense system, which includes a sensor and transmitter. In May 2023 the $99 offer was extended to cover a whole year of continuous glucose monitoring, through the first two sensor/transmitter combinations, and expanded its eligibility to include more commercially insured people with diabetes. Following the success of this program, those who are eligible will now be able to access these savings for all further Eversense E3 systems as long as this program remains in effect.

"Traditional, short-term CGMs don't work for everyone, and we are proud to bring a truly unique CGM option in Eversense E3 to people with diabetes," said Rudy Thoms, VP, CGM Commercial U.S. at Ascensia Diabetes Care. "We are significantly extending the Eversense PASS program to provide major savings for people in the U.S., beyond when they first try the 6-month CGM to their subsequent Eversense E3 CGM systems. We believe that long-term CGMs are the future, and so we are pleased to further improve access to and affordability of Eversense, allowing more people to experience the future today."

Designed by Senseonics and brought to people with diabetes by Ascensia, the Eversense E3 CGM System offers a fully implantable option that is highly differentiated from traditional CGMs:

The longest lasting CGM available, with up to 6-month sensor wear duration and two sensor insertion and removal procedures per year

Exceptional accuracy for the entire duration of sensor wear**, including high accuracy during high/low glucose events, which is crucial for effective treatment

The only CGM with a removable transmitter which can be taken on and off without wasting a sensor or adding a warm up period †

The only CGM with predictive on-body alerts to help avoid missing a critical event, especially at night while sleeping or when away from your phone

Eligibility & Exclusions Overview:

Eligibility: To be eligible, a person must have a commercial insurance plan, with or without coverage for the Eversense E3 CGM. They must also meet medical coverage criteria for CGM as indicated by their insurance provider.

Exclusions: Government insurance as primary or secondary coverage (i.e ., Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Tri-Care ) or commercial insurance plans that require purchase directly from HCPs (Health Care Professionals) via global payment.

Potential Eversense E3 users can go to www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense to learn more about the product and go to https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/coverage/patient-assistance-program-information/ to learn more about the program and find out if they are eligible. Physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who are interested in learning more about the Eversense E3 CGM System can sign up at https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/become-a-provider/. Alternatively, contact 1-844-SENSE4U (1-844-736-7348) to learn more about the first and only long-term implantable CGM system. The PASS program is subject to modification, change or termination at any time.

* This cost is for the Eversense E3 CGM system only and excludes the cost of insertion and removal

** A mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of 8.5% demonstrated in the PROMISE Study (Garg S. et al. Evaluation of Accuracy and Safety of the Next-Generation Up to 180-Day Long-Term Implantable Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System: The PROMISE Study. Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics 2021; 24(2): 1-9.DOI: 10.1089/dia.2021.0182)

† There is no glucose data generated when the transmitter is removed

Notes for Editors

About Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company focused entirely on helping people with diabetes. Its mission is to empower those living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives. It is home to the world-renowned CONTOUR® portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems and the exclusive global distribution partner for the Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems from Senseonics. These products combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality to help people with diabetes manage their condition and make a positive difference to their lives. As a trusted partner in the diabetes community, it collaborates closely with healthcare professionals and other partners to ensure its products meet the highest standards of accuracy, precision and reliability, and that it conducts its business compliantly and with integrity. Ascensia is a member of PHC Group and was established in 2016 through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care by PHC Holdings Corporation. Ascensia products are sold in more than 100 countries. Ascensia has over 1,300 employees and operations in 31 countries. For further information, please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care website at: http://www.ascensia.com

About PHC Holdings Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Epredia Holdings Ltd., LSI Medience Corporation, Mediford Corporation, and Wemex. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group's consolidated net sales in FY2022 were JPY 356.4 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries. www.phchd.com

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM system Eversense® E3 includes a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

About Eversense

The Eversense® E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 180 days in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The system is indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time a day after day 21, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense E3 CGM System is a prescription device; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more.

For important safety information, see https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/safety-info/.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Senseonics, including statements regarding announced changes taking effect as planned, statements regarding growing the awareness, adoption, growth and potential of Eversense, and other statements containing the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "projects," "will," "planned," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties in insurer, regulatory and administrative processes and decisions, uncertainties inherent in the ongoing commercialization of the Eversense product, uncertainties inherent in Ascensia's performance and other commercial initiatives, uncertainties relating to the current economic environment and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Senseonics' other filings with the SEC under the heading "Risk Factors." In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics' views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics' views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics' views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749389/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ascensia Diabetes Care