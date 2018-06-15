Savings on Vision Care May Get More People the Care They Need, Says Financial Education Benefits Center

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many jobs in America require some sort of hand-eye coordination, an ability to see details or the ability to commute to work safely. To keep on top of those demands, it's important to receive proper eye care. However, like most doctor visits, even a simple check-up can wind up being expensive. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers vision care savings that may make keeping up with visual requirements easier.

It's not uncommon to hear people haven't been to an eye doctor recently for a check-up. Visiting a doctor, on top of potentially being expensive, can take time that individuals may feel could be better used doing other activities. Taking the time to schedule an appointment that doesn't conflict with other events going on in someone's life can be a hassle. Especially if the individual has vision problems that need to be dealt with beyond the initial check-up. "It's important to take eye care seriously. Eyesight is one of the things about us that almost inevitably starts to deteriorate as people get older. Having corrective wear, like glasses or contacts, can correct different levels of visual impairment and also relieve some stress from the eyes," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC.

Getting corrective wear is also another expense on top of going to visit a vision care specialist. But if vision limitations are correctable in some way, it would greatly benefit those who need it to have discounts available to them. FEBC has vision discounts for members that might make it easier to get the proper care they need to help maintain their vision, but these benefits are not meant to replace insurance and should not be used as such. "FEBC wants to help its members, that is why it was created, and does its best to provide benefits to its members that might improve the quality of their day-to-day life," said Martinez.

