SAVI's Revolutionary Commercial AV Product Line, SAVI 3, Hits the Market on Cyber Monday

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVI Controls, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control and automation solutions, will offer their certified dealers the ability to order highly-anticipated SAVI 3 hardware one week from today as a part of their exclusive Cyber Monday promotion. The special offers celebrating the release of SAVI 3 are:

Bundle a SAVI Server with 20+ Display Licenses and get 15% off Servers, Backup Servers, and additional Display Licenses

A FREE Kona Cooling Solution when you bundle 4 STREAM. One Encoders + a 1RU STREAM. One Chassis

Anyone who is not a SAVI dealer and applies on CYBER MONDAY will receive the discounts above on their first order in 2021

SAVI is the next generation AV control and automation solution that eliminates the complexities of commercial integration by streamlining installation, programming, and training across projects of virtually any size. "The release of SAVI 3 arrives just as dealers and end-users are looking for cost-effective and quick-to-install AV projects to close the year and kick-off 2021 strong," explains CEO and Founder of SAVI Controls, John Dorsey. "SAVI 3 is so simple to use, even the most expansive commercial projects take hours, not weeks, to program and install – eliminating costs and complexity from the business equation."

Available on Monday, November 30th is SAVI Creator, a new and radically simplified programming software designed for commercial AV automation. "We've eliminated all the historical pain points of designing and installing commercial products," says SAVI CTO, Derek Wilson, "and what we're left with is something so simple, commercial integration is actually fun again."

Training is easy too. SAVI's hybrid of virtual and hands-on learning makes those weeklong, tedious courses a thing of the past. Utilizing Creator, dealers and technicians learn to program projects of all sizes, from restaurants to stadiums, all from the comfort of their home and in only two days.

SAVI 3 Highlights

SAVI Creator employs a web application architecture, making it the most simple-to-use programming tool in the commercial AV space. SAVI Canvas is a network-based content distribution system loaded with features making it easy to access, deliver, and manage content supporting hundreds of displays with a single network cable to each. SAVI Audio brings a powerful suite of features making any audio distribution system a breeze. SAVI Creator, Canvas, and Audio will all be available on Cyber Monday.

Hardware Products

SAVI Server Pro (including Creator), Backup Server, CPU Sled, STREAM.One, Connect, Kona, and Thermostat will be available to purchase on Cyber Monday. SAVI products coming in 2021 include SAVI DSP.One, AMP.One, DMA.One, and KEYPAD.One.

About SAVI Controls

Established in 2014, SAVI Controls is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution that is focused on delivering delightful experiences to the end-user. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful server along with the hardware and user interface software that come together to streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI's hardware, operating system, and UI software is available today through dealers. For more information, visit www.hellosavi.com

