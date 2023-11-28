Savitech Redefines Audio Connectivity with LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter

News provided by

Savitech

28 Nov, 2023, 22:00 ET

TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savitech, a leading innovator in audio technology, proudly introduces its latest project—the LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter.

The LHDC ONE revolutionizes wireless audio transmission, setting a new standard for audio clarity and fidelity across diverse electronic devices.

Continue Reading
LHDC ONE is a wireless audio entertainment solution that makes end-to-end master tape audio quality delivered without wires a reality. You’ll be able to enjoy lossless quality on the go by solely plugging in the LHDC ONE dongle. It currently supports any USB-C-equipped device, including the latest iPhone 15 series! Additionally, you can even experience the whole new level of immersive audio with LHDC-X Spatial App on PC or other gaming console.
LHDC ONE is a wireless audio entertainment solution that makes end-to-end master tape audio quality delivered without wires a reality. You’ll be able to enjoy lossless quality on the go by solely plugging in the LHDC ONE dongle. It currently supports any USB-C-equipped device, including the latest iPhone 15 series! Additionally, you can even experience the whole new level of immersive audio with LHDC-X Spatial App on PC or other gaming console.

Powered by LHDC, the Hi-Res codec brings a slew of advancements, including an unprecedented audio transmission of up to 24bit/192kHz, adaptive data rate from 128kbps to 1000kbps, with total harmonic distortion as low as -144dB, and support for LE Audio, ensuring a more power efficient audio transmission.

Featuring a USB-C connection, the LHDC ONE offers streamlined audio experience across operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac.

Beyond audio fidelity, the LHDC Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter delivers a latency as low as 80 milliseconds, allowing users to hear and react in near-real time.

Launching on Kickstarter with an introductory starting price of $30 USD, the transmitter effectively lowers the threshold for audio enthusiasts worldwide to enjoy high-resolution audio.

Savitech's team, comprising seasoned analog and mixed signal integrated circuit design experts, meticulously crafted the LHDC ONE to broaden the audience for high-resolution audio.

"Savitech continues to push the boundaries of audio innovation, and our LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter showcases this dedication," says Bell Wang, Product Manager at Savitech.

The Kickstarter campaign aims to amass a funding goal of $1000. As the developer of LHDC codec, Savitech is committed to providing top-notch support to users at every step of their audio journey.

For more information about Savitech and the LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter, visit the Kickstarter campaign page starting November 28th.

About Savitech:

Savitech, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, specializes in advanced audio solutions for a wide range of electronic devices. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, Savitech continues to redefine the audio landscape, enriching the experiences of users globally.

SOURCE Savitech

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.