Saviynt Raises $700M at Approximately $3B Valuation in KKR-Led Round to Establish Identity Security as the Foundation for the AI Era

KKR joined by Sixth Street Growth, TenEleven, and Carrick Capital as Principal Investors

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saviynt, a leading identity security company, today announced a $700M Series B Growth Equity Financing at a valuation of approximately $3 billion. Funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, led the round with participation from Sixth Street Growth and TenEleven, as well as new funding from existing Series A investor Carrick Capital Partners. The multi-firm investment underscores a shared conviction that identity management is the foundational infrastructure for organizations deploying AI at scale.

Saviynt's AI-powered platform manages, secures, and governs access for human, non-human, and AI agent identities across an organization's applications, data, and infrastructure. By converging identity management and governance (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), application access governance (AAG), identity security posture management (ISPM), and access gateways across all types of identities, Saviynt simplifies compliance, reduces risk, and improves efficiency for companies moving to cloud and AI-driven infrastructure.

As enterprises adopt copilots, autonomous agents, MCP servers, and AI-driven workflows, the need for an AI-driven Identity Security platform that addresses all posture, lifecycle, access, and privilege use cases across these non-human identities and their interactions with human identities is foundational.

"This is a defining moment for Saviynt and the industry," said Sachin Nayyar, Founder & CEO of Saviynt. "The demand for secure, governed identity has never been greater, and this growth investment gives us the resources to meet it head-on. We chose to strategically partner with KKR and Sixth Street Growth because they understand how central identity has become to enterprise AI strategies, and they have long track records of helping category leaders scale globally. We're excited to work with them to accelerate innovation and bring identity security to every organization operating in the AI era."

AI Has Accelerated Identity's Scale Problem

Legacy identity and access management tools were designed for human users and static access patterns. Today's enterprises must govern:

Employees and contractors

Machine identities and workloads

Service accounts, certificates, keys, secrets

Partners, contractors, and other supply chain identities

And now, AI agents that operate continuously and make real-time decisions

AI-generated identities are the newest and fastest-growing type of identity class, and the one with the greatest potential to reshape how work, productivity, and operations function across the enterprise.

Identity security provides AI the important guardrails it needs to deliver real value and control risk. This shift has transformed identity governance from a security and compliance function into a strategic requirement for AI adoption.

"Saviynt has built one of the most advanced and comprehensive identity security platforms in the market, purpose-built for the AI era," said Ben Pederson, Managing Director at KKR. "The Company is redefining how organizations secure their digital ecosystems, and we look forward to strategically partnering with Sachin and the Saviynt team to help further scale their platform globally, advance their next-generation AI capabilities, and leverage KKR's proven experience supporting leading cybersecurity businesses to accelerate growth and innovation."

Saviynt's Market Momentum

Saviynt's growth reflects the rising urgency around governing human, machine, and AI-agent identities at scale. Recent events driving momentum include:

Expanded to 600+ global enterprise customers, representing more than 20% of Fortune 100 companies

Extended its platform, adding innovative new products for AI Agent Identity Management, Non-Human Identity Management, Privileged Access Management, and Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM)

Added AI-enabled intelligence across its core Identity platform, resulting in significant efficiency gains in application onboarding, access certification, access reviews, and provisioning / deprovisioning processes

Delivered significant integrations with major ecosystem players, including AWS, CrowdStrike, Zscaler, Wiz, and Cyera

Capital to Accelerate Research & Development

The funding will be used as growth capital to increase, expand, and accelerate product development; generate additional AI-based utilities, methodologies, and programs that facilitate the migration from legacy solutions to Saviynt's platform; and enable deeper integration with hyper-scalers, software/SaaS platforms, professional services firms, and value-added resellers.

New and Existing Investor Alignment Signals Category Definition

KKR's investment builds on its extensive experience supporting leading businesses across the cybersecurity landscape, including identity and access management, threat detection, and security software. With a 20-year track record, KKR has backed category-defining cybersecurity platforms such as Darktrace, ReliaQuest, and KnowBe4, and has deep identity-security expertise through its work investing in and partnering with industry leaders like Ping Identity, ForgeRock, and Semperis. This breadth of experience, combined with KKR's technical insight and industry relationships, provides strong validation of Saviynt's platform and positions KKR to help the company scale its identity security offering globally. The investment will be made primarily through KKR's Next Generation Technology Growth Fund III.

Piper Sandler served as exclusive financial advisor to Saviynt, and Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to Saviynt. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Carrick Capital Partners. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to KKR & Co. Inc. Moelis & Co served as financial advisor to Sixth Street Growth, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Sixth Street Growth.

About Saviynt

Saviynt's AI-powered identity platform manages and governs human and non-human access to all of an organization's applications, data, and business processes. Customers trust Saviynt to safeguard their digital assets, drive operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Built for the AI age, Saviynt is helping organizations safely accelerate their deployment and usage of AI today. Saviynt is recognized as the leader in identity security, with solutions that protect and empower the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies, and government institutions. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com .

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com . For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com .

About Sixth Street Growth

Sixth Street Growth makes investments in mid- and late-stage technology companies. Sixth Street Growth is the dedicated growth investing platform of Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm with over $115 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Sixth Street has invested over $10 billion in more than 70 companies through its Growth franchise since inception. For more information, and additional disclosures, visit www.sixthstreet.com/growth , and follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn .

