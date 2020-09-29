Savology Expands Offering to Provide Financial Planning Benefits Through Employers

OREM, Utah, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Savology , a Utah-based fintech startup providing accessible financial planning for American households, announces the launch of its new financial wellness program for employers to provide access to holistic financial planning for their employees.

Savology for Employers helps employers to empower their employees by providing access to personal financial planning. Employees will have access to a holistic financial plan and report card, personalized recommendations, live financial professionals, custom activities, financial comparisons and benchmarks, literacy resources and tools, and more.

Employers everywhere are increasingly recognizing the impact and relationship between personal finances, work performance, and overall employee satisfaction both at work and at home. While other financial wellness programs exist, most do not adequately address the financial challenges that employees face or make a meaningful long-term difference in their behavior and financial outcomes. Savology aims to remedy this by improving financial wellness through personalized financial planning combined with financial tools and financial education.

"Now more than ever employees want, need, and deserve support with their personal finances," says Jordan Pinedo, Savology's Head of Partnerships. "Offering Savology for Employers is part of our commitment to households across the country to gain access to financial planning and improve their financial well-being."

After several months of development and working closely with a select group of Utah-based employers through an early beta access program, the company is now expanding the employer benefit offering to companies across the United States.

"Savology is able to provide our employees with the tools and resources they need to make significant [financial] improvements." says Alex Bean, co-founder and CBO of Divvy. "We strongly feel that our company values and missions align. Here at Divvy, we have simplified the frustrating process for a business to manage expenses and stay within budget. Savology is essentially doing that with personal finances."

By joining Savology's benefit program, employers are able to provide their employees access to:

Precise retirement calculations, including projections and suggestions

Status and analysis of key financial performance indicators

Actionable and prescribed next steps to make holistic improvements

Suggestions for and discounts to many of the most reputable service providers

Personalized financial literacy resources and tools

Custom employer activities that integrate other benefits into the planning process

Live financial planning professionals by chat and phone

By equipping employers with an actionable, personalized, and technology-based planning approach, Savology is able to help employers make a significant impact on the financial wellness of thousands of employees.



