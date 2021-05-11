Savology Launches Premium Financial Planning Memberships

OREM, Utah, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savology, a financial technology company providing accessible financial planning to American households, today announces the official launch of Savology Plus, a digital financial planning membership.

"We're thrilled to have helped tens of thousands of American households build free financial plans since launching in late 2019," said Spencer Barclay, Savology Founder and CEO. "Savology Plus builds on that success by adding robust premium capabilities that drive lasting financial change for our users."

Savology Plus Product

In addition to the popular financial planning capabilities available with Savology's free plan, Savology Plus members can take advantage of the following premium features, starting at $8 per month:

Connect financial accounts into Savology for real-time plan updates and more actionable recommendations

into Savology for real-time plan updates and more actionable recommendations Live chat with financial coaches for expert guidance and personalized advice

for expert guidance and personalized advice Share accounts with spouses, partners, or financial professionals, for increased accountability

with spouses, partners, or financial professionals, for increased accountability Advanced gamification to encourage and reward progress

"We asked our users what else they wanted to see in Savology, and we kept hearing the same answers over and over," said Barclay. "Overwhelmingly, our users wanted access to financial experts, they wanted their financial data pulled into their plans automatically, and they wanted the ability to share their accounts with people in their support network. I'm excited for Savology Plus to deliver on these requests and more."

For more information about Savology Plus, visit savology.com/plus.

About Savology:

Savology is a venture-backed startup on a mission to improve the financial well-being of millions of American households by making financial planning more accessible, actionable, and effective than ever before. In addition to their powerful consumer-facing financial planning platform, Savology enables employers to affordably provide employees with effective financial planning. Savology, based in the Silicon Slopes of Utah, was founded by serial entrepreneur Spencer Barclay in early 2019. To learn more, visit www.savology.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Jud Kennedy at [email protected] or 801-647-7749.

