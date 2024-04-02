Savor and Support: Join Us for the Fourth Cigar Night Charity Event at Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to indulge in an evening of fine cigars, delectable cuisine, and philanthropy as we gear up for the fourth Cigar Night Charity Event at Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant. Organized by the Sinanaj Brother Foundation and Child Reach Foundation, founded by Gianna Palminteri, this event promises an unforgettable experience for a great cause.

Mark your calendars for May 8th, as from 6pm to 10pm, the elegant ambiance of Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant will transform into a haven for cigar aficionados and charity supporters alike. Located at 264 Main Street, White Plains, our doors will open wide to welcome guests to an evening filled with camaraderie and compassion.

For just $180 per person, attendees will gain access to an exclusive lineup of offerings, including passed hors d'oeuvres, a sumptuous buffet station, and a standard open bar. From savory bites to crafted cocktails, our culinary delights are sure to tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more.

In addition to the gastronomic delights, guests can enjoy complimentary valet parking, ensuring a hassle-free arrival and departure. As you step into our venue, you'll be greeted by the warm hospitality that Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant is renowned for, setting the stage for an evening of celebration and generosity.

One of the highlights of this event is the silent auction, where attendees have the opportunity to bid on sports memorabilia and other exclusive items. All proceeds from the auction will directly benefit the Sinanaj Brother Foundation and Child Reach Foundation, both of which have a focus on donating to children in need. By participating in the auction, guests can contribute to meaningful causes while acquiring unique treasures to cherish.

Throughout the evening, guests will also have the chance to mingle with notable personalities and celebrities who have graced our previous Cigar Night Charity Events. Over the years, luminaries from various industries, including the esteemed actor Chazz Palminteri himself, have lent their support to this noble cause, making each gathering a star-studded affair.

But beyond the glitz and glamour lies the heart of our event—the mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. By coming together as a community, we can create positive change and empower deserving individuals through the impactful work of the Sinanaj Brother Foundation and Child Reach Foundation.

As we embark on this fourth edition of the Cigar Night Charity Event, we invite you to join us in raising awareness and funds for causes close to our hearts. Together, let's ignite hope, inspire change, and make a lasting impact that extends far beyond the confines of a single evening.

Don't miss your chance to be part of something truly special. Reserve your tickets now and prepare for an evening of elegance, generosity, and camaraderie at Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant.

CONTACT: 914-600-8430, [email protected]

https://www.chazzpalminterinyc.com/

