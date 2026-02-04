Savor Launches Personal Care & Beauty Division, Bringing Carbon-Based Platform to Cosmetics Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Savor, the pioneering company that creates pure, versatile and sustainable fats directly from carbon without the need for conventional agriculture, today announced the launch of its Personal Care & Beauty (PCB) Division. This expansion marks Savor's first commercial venture beyond food ingredients, introducing a new era of clean beauty ingredients through custom-designed lipids that deliver exceptional performance while reducing emissions by over 90% compared to tropical oils.

Savor's Climate Conscious Triglycerides™, Vegan Tallow™ and Mimetic personal care and beauty ingredients

The new division introduces several foundational products engineered at the molecular level to nourish, protect and restore skin without depleting the planet. Climate Conscious Triglycerides™ is a drop-in palm-free emollient with superior oxidative stability and sensory glide. Vegan Tallow™ delivers the luxurious feel and conditioning benefits traditionally sourced from animals in a pure, consistent and radically responsible form. Mimetic features rare, skin-mimicking lipids (molecules that echo the skin's own barrier structure and are abundant in Savor's platform yet scarce in plant oils) to help restore what skin inherently needs to thrive. A petrolatum alternative rounds out the launch, mirroring the protective properties formulators expect without petroleum's environmental cost.

"Our breakthrough platform creates lipids with far less land and impact," said Kathleen Alexander, co-founder and CEO of Savor. "By recreating the ancient chemistry that first shaped life on Earth, we craft high‑performing lipids that nourish the body while helping protect some of our planet's most precious ecosystems."

The announcement follows a banner year for Savor's food business. In 2025, the company began commercial production of Savor Butter, which has been adopted by acclaimed restaurants including Michelin-starred SingleThread and ONE65, and celebrated bakeries like Jane the Bakery. The startup also earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and TIME's Best Inventions of 2025. Additionally, Savor's 25,000-square-foot production facility now produces metric tons of sustainable fats annually, with growing demand from partners across multiple industries.

"When we mapped our molecular output against market demand, the opportunity was impossible to ignore," said Chiara Cecchini, Vice President of Commercialization at Savor. "Our process generates lipids that cosmetic chemists have been searching for. They're rare structures that are abundant in our system yet scarce and expensive in nature. Food and personal care share the same upstream supply chains for good reason: the economics favor serving both. By expanding into beauty with a complementary portfolio, we believe we're building the kind of integrated platform that can scale."

Savor's Climate Conscious Triglycerides recently advanced into the regulatory process with the company's first INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) name, establishing a pathway for formulators to incorporate these ingredients into products. The new PCB portfolio addresses applications spanning skincare, haircare, OTC formulations and therapeutic care—categories where sustainable, high-performance swaps have been notably absent.

By applying the same proprietary thermochemical processes that produce food-grade fats from captured carbon dioxide, green hydrogen and methane, Savor creates cosmetic-grade lipids with customizable fatty acid profiles and consistent quality. This represents a fundamental shift from extraction-based beauty to creation-based beauty—ingredients designed with purity and purpose rather than harvested at environmental cost.

Savor's entry into beauty has already gained traction within the industry. Last week, the company showcased its platform at Cosmoprof North America in Miami, where Savor's ingredients resonated well with contract manufacturers and formulators seeking high-performance, sensorial solutions. The event, which is the leading business-to-business beauty exhibition in the Americas, validated strong market interest in purpose-built lipids that deliver exceptional functionality alongside environmental benefits.

"I've spent my career building products where performance is non-negotiable, and I've seen too many 'sustainable' ingredients that often don't meet the bar," said Dr. Lara Ramdin, who spent two decades leading innovation at companies like Unilever and Estée Lauder and is now advising Savor. "This company is compelling because they are designing lipids with intent: structures that give formulators the feel and functionality they want, without relying on constrained or volatile supply sources. It's not incremental reformulation—it's a new feedstock-to-ingredient pathway for beauty."

"Through our collaboration, I've been impressed by Savor's ability to deliver a true, drop-in replacement for emollients like caprylic/capric triglyceride (CCT). It performs across all the same use cases formulators expect from CCT, while offering a far more compelling sourcing story. Brands increasingly want to avoid having to choose between environmental responsibility and ingredient performance, especially for workhorse ingredients like CCT," said Dr. Ethan Alden-Danforth, Vice President of Research & Development for Autumn Harp, a contract developer and manufacturer of cosmetics, OTC drugs and personal care products that is supporting Savor on product development. "With Savor's Climate Conscious Triglycerides, they get the best of both. Tallow is making a comeback among some independent beauty brands and Savor's Vegan Tallow is poised to help the big players innovate without making compromises."

Savor is actively engaged with personal care formulators, beauty brands and ingredient distributors to integrate these climate-positive materials into commercial formulations. The company plans to continue expanding its lipid portfolio throughout 2026, with additional specialty ingredients designed for specific performance applications.

For more information about Savor's PCB Division, visit savor.it/care or follow the company on Instagram and LinkedIn for updates. For PR images, please visit the company's press kit.

