Award-winning restaurant serves up fresh avocado creations, refreshing new beverages and family fun with the return of its successful $5 Summer Kid's Meal Deal.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dive into a season of flavor and fun at Keke's Breakfast Cafe as it launches new menu additions on May 26, just in time for summer. Avocado Toast joins the eclectic menu along with several new beverages, plus the return of the $5 Summer Kid's Meal with the purchase of any adult entrée on weekdays for a limited time.

Savor, Sip and Save at Keke's Breakfast Cafe This Summer

"Keke's is where summer mornings turn into meaningful moments," said Jenna Law, senior director of marketing and communications at Keke's Breakfast Cafe. "As guests seek lighter options and everyday value, we're excited to introduce innovative, summer-ready menu additions and the return of our kid's offer that our guests loved last year–now with an added interactive component for even more fun."

NEW! Summer Features at Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Get an early start on summer with these flavorful additions, available starting May 26:

Avocado Toast – Adding a Keke's spin to a breakfast staple, this item features toasted sourdough layered with smashed avocado, fresh tomato, crumbled feta and is topped with everything bagel seasoning. With its introduction, guests can also now add smashed avocado to any of their favorite dishes.

Expanded Coffee Offerings – Indulgent, customizable sips to power up guests' days take center stage with hot and iced Caramel Coffee and STōK Bold & Smooth Cold Brew, enhanced by new additions like velvety cold foam and a variety of flavored syrups.

– Indulgent, customizable sips to power up guests' days take center stage with hot and iced Caramel Coffee and STōK Bold & Smooth Cold Brew, enhanced by new additions like velvety cold foam and a variety of flavored syrups. Bloody Mary* Debut – The classic brunch cocktail arrives at Keke's for the first time, crafted with Zing Zang® Bloody Mary mix, a wine-based vodka alternative, and generously garnished with bacon, celery and a Tajín-dusted lemon wedge. *Must be 21+ to enjoy. Availability may vary by location and time of day.

$5 Summer Kid's Meal Deal

The $5 Summer Kid's Meal Deal is back by popular demand following its strong success last year. Offered Monday through Friday from May 26 through August 28, this deal brings families together to enjoy dining out without stretching the budget during the summer months while school is out. Choices include a variety of balanced, kid-friendly favorites like pancakes, egg combos, chicken fingers, grilled cheese and cheeseburgers alongside a drink, for just $5. This limited-time offer is available at all cafes with the purchase of any adult entrée, enjoyed in-cafe or now available to-go through Kekes.com as part of an expanded online experience.

Keke's Summer Road Trip

Adding to the summer fun, "Keke's Summer Road Trip" launches June 1, featuring exclusive, collectible stickers representing each state where Keke's operates. With the purchase of any $5 Summer Kid's Meal Deal or featured summer menu item, guests will receive one of seven unique state stickers. Guests can access a downloadable map that highlights each state with a brief backstory on the brand's growth on the summer landing page on Kekes.com starting May 26, giving diners a summer road trip-inspired adventure to follow along without traveling far.

Keke's Breakfast Cafe offers dine-in, pick-up, and delivery, as well as off-site catering. To find a location near you, visit https://www.kekes.com/locations.

About Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Keke's Breakfast Cafe is a Florida-born restaurant chain specializing in breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorites. Known for its freshly made meals, Keke's Breakfast Cafe offers diverse options, including award-winning pancakes, waffles, omelets, paninis, wraps, and a catering menu. With a commitment to high-quality ingredients and excellent customer service, Keke's Breakfast Cafe provides a welcoming and relaxed dining experience for customers of all ages. The cafe currently operates in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, Colorado, California, Nevada, and Georgia, with more exciting growth on the horizon. For additional information, please visit www.kekes.com and follow Keke's Breakfast Cafe on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Victoria Smith

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SOURCE Keke's Breakfast Cafe