Savor the Day with a Brunch to Behold: Music, Mimosas, & a Mission

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPE IN SIGHT, local organization toasts Spring with music, mimosas and mission at their second annual gala. "Cheers for Tears: Fund the Fight Against Dry Eye" will take place at the famous G Prime Steakhouse at 1981 Eastwood Road on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

"Our first fundraiser was truly a magical celebration uniting eye care professionals with Wilmington's vibrant community to raise awareness for the cause and help individuals afflicted with dry eye disease" said Dr. Crystal Brimer, Hope In Sight Founder.

Dry Eye Disease affects over 345 million people worldwide, causing severe discomfort and often impacting both their vision and quality of life. This fundraiser aims to increase awareness about the condition and raise funds to assist those who cannot afford treatment.

"The newer treatments are effective and available, but commonly categorized as a non-covered services by insurances, making them inaccessible to those on a fixed income," said Dr. Brimer. "But together, we can bring relief to those suffering from Dry Eye Disease. Every dollar we raise goes to provide advanced treatments for patients who could not afford the out-of-pocket expense otherwise."

The event will be held in the famed restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias's G Prime Steakhouse and include guest speakers, music and a delicious brunch in an elegant, mid-century lush dining room, just minutes away from Wrightsville Beach. The silent and live auction by RLC Auctioneers will help raise proceeds to go directly towards funding Dry Eye Disease treatments for patients in the Wilmington community.

To purchase tickets or donate, please visit https://HopeInSight.org

Media and corporate sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected]

Hope In Sight Mission

We believe in a world where every patient who needs advanced dry eye care has access. Our mission is to bridge the educational and financial gap between what medical insurance covers and what needs to be done to bring relief. We do that by raising funds to provide the necessary education, financial resources, and medical access for those on fixed incomes that cannot afford needed treatments.

Dr. Crystal Brimer is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and Southern College of Optometry, an O.D. (Doctor of Optometry) and FAAO (Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry), and a primary clinical investigator. For more than two decades, Dr. Brimer spent her career advancing the science of diagnosing and treating dry eye disease. Brimer has been featured in the Ophthalmology Times, Global Newswire and television and speaks nationally and internationally. For more information about dry eye disease and treatments visit the web site www.DryEyeEquation.com

SOURCE Hope In Sight