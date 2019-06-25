Savor the Flavors of Fall in Colorado

DENVER, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Come autumn, Colorado's farm stands and orchards are every bit as colorful as the fall leaves. Visitors can enjoy Colorado's food-themed festivals, U-pick 'em stands and endless opportunities to sample local craft libations. For more information, visit www.colorado.com.

CHILES: You know it's fall in Colorado when the aroma of roasting chiles fills the air. Starting in late summer, farm stands teem with bushels of chiles—like Di Santi Farms in Pueblo or Colon Orchards in Cañon City.

Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival, Sept. 20–22: Thousands gather at this annual downtown street party to pay homage to Pueblo's banner crops with cook-offs, food and more.

Brighton Chile Festival, Sept. 7: Held at Lulu's Farm, this celebration of all things chile features food vendors, live music and tastings.

APPLES: Coloradans are positively apple-happy. In fall, Big B's Delicious Orchards in Hotchkiss is the place to stock up on apples, ciders and raw vinegars. Ya Ya Farm & Orchard in Longmont offers a great pick-your-own apple experience.

Cedaredge Applefest, Oct. 3–6: More than 20,000 fruit lovers pack into Cedaredge to sink their teeth into delicious locally-grown apples.

Colorado Hard Cider Festival, Oct. 26: Sip creations from a dozen cideries at Big B's Delicious Orchards.

MELONS: In Colorado's Arkansas Valley, late summer is marked by the harvest of Rocky Ford melons. Monroe Family Farm sells melons at many area farmers' markets, and Johnson Farm & Apiary offers melons and a corn maze.

Rocky Ford Watermelon Day, Aug. 17: Watermelon Day includes seed-spitting, watermelon-carving contests and other old-fashioned fun.

CORN: Most Coloradans contend you haven't really had corn until you've had Olathe sweet corn. By September, Western Slope corn farmers are up to their ears in this sweet variety.

Olathe Sweet Corn Festival, Aug. 3: Enjoy all-you-can-eat sweet corn, national music acts, family activities and more.

Loveland Corn Roast Festival, Aug. 23-24: Attendees compete in corn-shucking competitions, enjoy roasted corn and local craft beer and a charming parade.

HONEY: By early fall, the liquid gold of Colorado's hardworking bees can be harvested one last time. Björn's Colorado Honey in Boulder produces small-batch, crystallized honey. Near Durango, Honeyville whips up concoctions like Bourbon-Vanilla honey.

Parker Honey Festival, Aug. 4: Participants learn from local beekeepers and can sample a wide variety of honeys.

POTATOES: Colorado's San Luis Valley is the second-largest potato growing region in the U.S and more than 150 potato-growing families have called it home for generations. At Nelms Farm in Golden, visitors can even dig up their own potatoes.

San Luis Valley Potato Festival, Sept. 7: This late-summer throwdown celebrates all things potato.

Carbondale Potato Day Parade & Celebration, Oct. 5: This 110-year-old festival includes a cookout, games, parade and entertainment.

COLORADO'S LIQUID ARTS: Colorado's craft brewing heritage and reputation make it the envy of beer-lovers everywhere. But, Colorado has also made its mark in the hand-crafted spirits industry and wine, as well.

Crested Butte Chili & Beer Festival, Sept. 7: The Mt. Crested Butte Chili & Beer Festival will feature over a dozen breweries and locally sourced chili plus live music.

Colorado Mountain Winefest, Sept. 19-22: Sample wares of 56 wineries, meet grape and peach growers and talk with artists and chefs.

Lake City's Uncorked Wine & Music Festival, Sept. 21: This event features artisan and food vendors, live music and a variety of wines for tasting.

Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival, Oct. 19–21: Sip the best offerings from small-batch, artisan distillers and learn more about the distilling process.

