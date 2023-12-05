Savor the Season: The Honey Baked Ham Company® Unwraps the Taste of the Holidays

Discover Expert Tips on Entertaining with Ease for First-Time Hosts

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is here — and The Honey Baked Ham Company®, the iconic name in premium hams and delectable feasts, delivers the timeless taste of celebration to gatherings big and small with its holiday menu and inspiration for first-time hosts. Whether it's the formal festivities or the intimate moments in between, HoneyBaked® promises a premium, distinctive, and delicious experience for hosts and guests alike.

Honey Baked Ham & Turkey Feast
"Early December starts the busy time for hosting holiday gatherings," said Tripp McLaughlin, CMO of The Honey Baked Ham Company. "HoneyBaked is here to ensure every get-together has premium, distinctive, and delicious moments. Our products bring the taste of the holidays to any day, and every bite can be a celebration, as long as HoneyBaked is there."

Inspiring the Modern Host
For those gearing up to host for the first time this holiday season, HoneyBaked inspires and makes entertaining a breeze. JoAnna Garcia Swisher, actress, tastemaker, and founder of lifestyle destination The Happy Place, is sharing her tips for first-time hosts this holiday season:

  • Let HoneyBaked Do the Cooking: "I always have a house full of people and need to get a lot of delicious food on the table quickly," JoAnna says. "HoneyBaked's Take & Bake Ham & Cheddar Biscuits and Take & Bake Sliders are delicious and always a crowd pleaser. And if you're the guest, the sliders and biscuits make a great hostess gift."
  • Add Extra Festive Touches: "Making a quick mocktail automatically upgrades any casual holiday gathering and makes it feel festive and fun," JoAnna says.
  • Keep It Casual: "Consider a self-serve station as a less formal alternative to the traditional sit-down dinner," JoAnna says. "HoneyBaked's Bone-In Half Ham or Turkey & 3 Sides Meal make for a beautiful, delicious spread at any occasion."

Gifts that Shine Bright
From the iconic gold foil-wrapped ham to new Take & Bake Ham & Cheddar Biscuits and Take & Bake Sliders to gift cards, HoneyBaked offers premium gifting options that will elevate the holiday season. Surprise hosts with the signature Honey Baked Ham®, spiral sliced and ready to serve, or opt for the flexibility of HoneyBaked gift cards, allowing hosts to choose their favorite spread.

Holiday Menu Offerings 
HoneyBaked is excited to announce its seasonal menu, which elevates holiday entertaining and promises to leave friends and family full and happy.

  • New! Take & Bake Ham & Cheddar Biscuits: Take & Bake biscuits feature Honey Baked Ham & cheddar cheese generously piled on eight Southern-style buttermilk biscuits and topped with savory Garlic Herb Butter and Sweet Honey Glaze Sauce. Just bake for 20 minutes.
  • Take & Bake Sliders: A 12-pack of sliders available in two flavors, original Ham & Swiss or savory Garlic Herb Turkey & Cheddar. Both served on King's Hawaiian Rolls and ready in 20 minutes.
  • Honey Baked Ham & Turkey Feast: A bone-in-half ham and turkey breast, both topped with HoneyBaked's signature sweet and crunchy glaze. Choose from four Heat & Serve sides such as Maple Sweet Potato Souffle, Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, Green Bean Casserole or Tuscan Broccoli.
  • Turkey & 3 Sides Meal: Choose from either a Roasted or Smoked Turkey Breast with HoneyBaked's sweet and crunchy glaze, accompanied by your choice of three Heat & Serve Sides.
  • Bone-In Half Ham: Smoked for up to 24 hours and hand-crafted with a signature sweet and crunchy glaze. Spiral sliced, fully-cooked, and ready to serve.
  • Turkey Breast: Available in Roasted and Smoked flavors, it's slow-smoked and perfectly seasoned premium 100 percent white meat. Hand-crafted in-store with the signature sweet and crunchy glaze, fully-cooked and ready to serve.

To make the holiday season even sweeter, HoneyBaked is offering exclusive retail and shipping promotions:

  • Retail Promotions Include: Christmas Gold Pick-Up Day: Take $7 off any Bone-In Half Ham or Holiday Meal. Valid only on Dec. 21, 2023 at all participating locations nationwide. Coupon required.
  • Shipping Promotions Include: Gold Shipping Day: Save $5 on ground shipping when you select Dec. 14, 2023 as your delivery date.

The full menu is available at your nearest HoneyBaked location. You can also visit honeybaked.com/holiday for all your holiday needs, including to buy online and pick up in-store for any holiday gathering.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®
For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat and serve sides, desserts, sandwiches and more. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

