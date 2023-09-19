Savoring Excellence: Culinary Delights at the Hangzhou Asian Games

The 19th Asian Games are just around the corner, and with the influx of overseas tourists expected, the city is gearing up to showcase its rich culinary heritage. In this episode of "The 19th Asian Games ", a Gen Z youth from Thailand takes us on a journey to explore the delectable cuisine of Hangzhou, which is also a representative of Chinese gastronomy.

Hangzhou's culinary prowess is recognized globally, as it holds the prestigious title of "World Gourmet City," bestowed by the International Hotel & Restaurant Association, making it a gastronomic haven for international visitors. Among its renowned dishes is Dongpo Pork, a creation of the great ancient poet Su Dongpo, known for its enticing aroma.

While the city prepares to welcome tourists, it's equally focused on providing top-notch meals for the athletes participating in the Asian Games. The Athletes Dining Hall in the Asian Games Village is a mammoth facility spanning 8,400 square meters with over 4,200 seats. It caters to the dietary needs of approximately 10,000 athletes and team officials.

To cater to the diverse tastes, religious habits, and lifestyles of athletes from different countries, the dining hall offers a wide range of cuisines, including Chinese, East Asian, South Asian, Arabic, Middle Eastern, Continental, and Western fast food. With over 400 dishes served daily, athletes are in for a culinary adventure.

The organizers also go the extra mile by offering special meals for athletes on their birthdays and those feeling unwell, ensuring that athletes have a comfortable dining experience.

Moreover, food safety is a top priority, with rigorous testing of all food items brought into the Asian Games Village. This comprehensive food inspection ensures that athletes are served safe and healthy meals, free of any banned substances.

In conclusion, the 19th Asian Games promise not only thrilling athletic competitions but also a gastronomic journey for both athletes and both domestic and international tourists. With its diverse and meticulously prepared cuisine, Hangzhou is ready to leave a lasting impression on all who visit during this grand sporting event.

