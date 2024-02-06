Savory Snack Sales Surge 29% During Super Bowl Week 2023

Americans purchased 118 million pounds of savory snacks, enough to fill Allegiant Stadium 16 times

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savory snack food sales jumped to $796 million during Super Bowl Week 2023, according to new data from Circana, commissioned by SNAC International (SNAC), the leading international trade association for the snack industry representing over 400 companies worldwide. The sales total represents a remarkable 29% increase from Super Bowl Week 2022.

The data reveals that Americans consumed 118 million pounds of savory snacks during the latest Super Bowl Week. To put that into perspective, considering the average weight of a U.S. adult is 180 lbs., that is enough snacks to fill Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium 16 times!

"The week before the Super Bowl is the most important week for the snack food industry," said Christine Cochran, President and CEO of SNAC. "Every brand wants to be the go-to Super Bowl snack, just like every fan wants their team to win the Super Bowl."

Super Bowl week ranks #1 in terms of total snack sales for the entire year. The snack data compared buying stats from Super Bowl 2023 to stats from the prior year. Notably, the most significant sales spikes during Super Bowl week were in the categories of corn chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, and potato chips.

The sales numbers for Super Bowl Week 2023 in dollar value, percent increase from 2022, and pounds sold are as follows:

Corn Chips sold 7 million pounds for $53 million (+37% from 2022).

(+37% from 2022). Tortilla Chips sold 36 million pounds for $195 million (+20.2% from 2022).

(+20.2% from 2022). Potato Chips sold 32 million pounds for $216M (+17.2% from 2022).

(+17.2% from 2022). Pretzels sold 1.3 million pounds for $45M (+16.8% from 2022).

