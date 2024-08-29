SAVOY Golf Invitational Marks Second Year of Success: Uniting Leaders on the Green

Savoy's 2nd Annual Golf Invitational Wasn't Just a Success. It Was a VIBE! Post this

The event hosted over 180 golfers, primarily consisting of senior executives who traveled from across the country to participate. Notable celebrities in attendance included NFL legend Marcus Allen and renowned recording artist Jeezy, adding star power to the already prestigious gathering.

A highlight of this year's event was the presentation of the Game Changer's Awards. Tiffany Fitzgerald, founder of Black Girls Golf, was recognized for her groundbreaking work in creating access and community for Black women in golf. With over 10,000 members across all 50 states, her organization has become a powerful force for diversity in the sport. Brandon Johnson, Founder & Principal Architect of Brandon Johnson Golf Course Design, was honored for his innovative contributions to golf course architecture. As a prominent Black designer in a field traditionally lacking diversity, Johnson's work at the Arnold Palmer Design Company exemplifies excellence and opens doors for future generations. These awards underscore SAVOY's commitment to acknowledging trailblazers who are reshaping their industries and communities.

Reflecting on the day's success, L.P. Green, II, Publisher of Savoy Magazine, shared, "What we've witnessed today goes beyond just a great golf event. In its sophomore year, the SAVOY Golf Invitational has truly come into its own as a premier gathering that not only celebrates achievement but also kindles meaningful connections. The energy and engagement we've seen perfectly mirror our enduring mission: to highlight excellence and pave the way for collaboration across industries."

The invitational was made possible through the generous support of its sponsors. Industry leaders Vanguarde, Accenture, AIG, Fidelity Charitable, Bentley Motors, Salesforce, American Diabetes Association and Golf Illustrated magazine played pivotal roles in elevating the event's stature and impact. Their collective involvement demonstrated a shared commitment to promoting excellence and diversity in business and beyond.

The SAVOY Golf Invitational once again proves to be more than just a golf tournament. Amidst the friendly competition at the stunning Golf Club of Georgia, executives and celebrities alike found unique opportunities to connect, share ideas, and build lasting relationships.

About Savoy

Savoy magazine is a national publication covering the power, substance, and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy is a cultural catalyst for the African American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Savoy is published quarterly and distributed via subscriptions and newsstands worldwide.

SOURCE Savoy Media Group