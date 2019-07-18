Savoy Honors Katten's Chief Diversity Partner on List of "Most Influential Women in Corporate America"

Minier has extensive experience representing both private and public companies in mergers and acquisitions, venture financing and general corporate matters. She also advises private equity funds making investments, engaging in leveraged buyouts of and selling portfolio companies. In her dual role as both partner and Katten's first chief diversity partner, Minier has been instrumental in implementing a number of programs at the firm that have helped improve efforts to recruit, hire, promote and retain talented diverse attorneys.

"Leslie has shown tremendous dedication to driving cultural change at the firm and in the broader legal industry as a staunch advocate for more diversity and inclusion," said Katten Chairman Roger P. Furey. "We are proud to have a member of the Katten team receive such an important honor."

Minier also has been named to Lawyers of Color's inaugural "Nation's Best" list this year for demonstrating a commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. Additionally, she earned spots on Savoy's 2018 list of "Most Influential Black Lawyers" and Crain's Chicago Business' 2018 list of "Chicago's Notable Minority Lawyers" for her contributions to the legal profession in Illinois and beyond.

The summer issue of Savoy, a business and lifestyle magazine that highlights professional success among African Americans, features a definitive listing of black women impacting corporate America.

"We've worked diligently through research and networking to assemble this prestigious listing that leads the industry in documenting women achieving professional success at the greatest heights of business," said L.P. Green, II, publisher of Savoy magazine. "Savoy is proud to celebrate these African American executives, leading global corporations, impacting our communities, and our world in important ways."

