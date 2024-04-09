Savoy Magazine Announces the 2024 Most Influential Executives in Corporate America

ATLANTA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its 23rd year of publishing, Savoy Magazine proudly introduces the 2024 Most Influential Executives in Corporate America in its largest second edition. This special issue showcases a dynamic group of CEOs, COOs, and top executives who exemplify exceptional leadership and influence in the corporate world.

"These leaders are not just excelling in their fields; they're setting new benchmarks for inspiration," - L.P. Green, II Post this Savoy Magazine's 2024 Most Influential Executives In Corporate America Announced. The Spring Issue features Calvin G. Butler, Jr., President & CEO of Exelon.

L.P. Green, II, the Publisher of Savoy Magazine, expressed his enthusiasm: "As we celebrate our 23rd anniversary, it's an honor to spotlight such extraordinary individuals in our 2024 edition. These leaders are not just excelling in their fields; they're setting new benchmarks for excellence and inspiring future generations."

Featured on the cover is Calvin Butler, the President and CEO of Exelon, the nation's largest energy transmission and delivery company. Butler's leadership extends beyond corporate success. He has been acknowledged for his significant contributions to community and industry, earning accolades like The Daily Record's "Power 100" list and being named one of Maryland's "Most Admired CEOs." Butler's receipt of the BEYA Chairman's Award in 2020 also highlights his influence in promoting diversity and inclusion within STEM fields.

The selection process for the Most Influential Executives in Corporate America involved meticulous review of accomplishments in corporate influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach, and recognition. This year's list features over 300 distinguished professionals across various industries, demonstrating breadth and depth of talent in leadership.

In addition to celebrating these corporate leaders, the issue is packed with engaging content. The UpFront section highlights notable achievements of African Americans, including Spelman College's historic $100 million donation and Jeffrey Wright's Distinguished Artist Award. Readers can also indulge in the latest in health, music, TV/film, and sports, as well as special sections on entrepreneurship and community impact.

"We're delighted to bring our readers a rich and varied content that not only informs but also inspires. This issue is a testament to the resilience, creativity, and impact of our community," Green added.

Print copies of the latest issue of Savoy Magazine are available for purchase at SavoyNetwork.com.

About Savoy Magazine

Savoy Magazine is a leading publication celebrating the African American lifestyle and culture. Covering a wide range of topics from business and politics to entertainment and style, Savoy serves as a critical platform for showcasing the richness of the Black experience. Distributed globally through subscriptions and newsstands, Savoy is a key influencer in driving meaningful discourse in the African American community.

SOURCE Savoy Media Group