Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to "most influential" list

Savoy's spring issue recognizes African-American men and women who have been "innovative trailblazers" in growing some of the country's "highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the U.S. market." In his years with Allison, Pittard has led the charge to broaden Allison's military product portfolio and customer base.

Prior to joining Allison, Pittard retired from the U.S. Army in the grade of Major General (2 Star) after 34 years of active duty, including multiple combat tours. His distinguished military career included serving as commander of Fort Bliss, Texas, and as director of operations for Army Training and Doctrine Command.

Pittard also received national acclaim for his efforts in suicide prevention in the Army. Today, he is a board member of the Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation to prevent youth suicides. Pittard is also co-author of the upcoming book "Hunting the Caliphate: America's War on ISIS."

This is the second time in recent months that an executive associated with Allison has been recognized by Savoy. Last fall, Allison Transmission director William Harker, president and co-founder of Ashe Capital Management, was recognized as one of the nation's "2017 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors."

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and is a leader in electric hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA and employs approximately 2,700 people worldwide. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savoy-magazine-names-dana-pittard-to-most-influential-list-300622224.html

SOURCE Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.allisontransmission.com

