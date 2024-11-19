Savoy's Prestigious 2024 Most Influential Corporate Directors List Reveals Corporate America's Top Board Leadership

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savoy magazine announced the release of its 2024 Most Influential Corporate Directors listing in its winter issue. The leading business and lifestyle publication features Ursula Burns, former CEO of Xerox, on its cover, highlighting her groundbreaking career and enduring influence in corporate leadership.

"Savoy is proud to present the 2024 Most Influential Corporate Directors. This issue showcases an elite representation of accomplished leaders recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations," said L.P. Green, II, CEO & Publisher of Savoy magazine. "These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country's highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the US market."

The winter issue features comprehensive coverage of corporate leadership excellence, including profiles of distinguished directors such as Sharon Bowen, Chair of the New York Stock Exchange, and Singleton McAllister, whose leadership has helped shape contemporary corporate governance. The publication highlights significant developments in board leadership, including NACD's Blue Ribbon Commission Report on helping boards lead in an era of digital and data-driven transformation.

Notable coverage includes in-depth features on corporate initiatives and achievements, such as Omnicom's commitment to board diversity and its Diversity Equity and Inclusion strategy, NiSource's leadership in nurturing an inclusive economy, and ELF Beauty's groundbreaking approach to corporate governance.

"Savoy continues to be at the forefront of comprehensive coverage of professional success and achievement in American business," added Green. "We offer congratulations and appreciation to the directors recognized in Savoy's 2024 Most Influential Corporate Directors edition for their inspiring leadership and commitment to excellence in corporate governance."

The full 2024 Most Influential Corporate Directors listing is available online at savoynetwork.com, where the winter issue can be purchased.

