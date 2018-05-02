SAVSU Technologies Announces Major evo.is® Cold Chain SaaS Update and New evo® Extreme Product Line for Shipping Cell Therapies

Today the Albuquerque based cold chain technologies startup released evo.is v1.0, a major upgrade to its cloud-based live cell visibility platform. Based on extensive feedback from current users, the new release contains an advanced user interface to make setting up shipments and managing evo shipping containers even easier.

SAVSU is also launching two new high performance shipping containers branded as evo extreme™. These products are designed for the 2-8C and -80C temperature ranges and offer autonomy exceeding 10 days in a small, easy to use, reusable smart shipper design. Teamed with evo.is, the new evo extreme products offer significant new options for cell and gene therapy customers in clinical trials through commercialization.

Bruce McCormick, President of SAVSU Technologies, remarked, "With the evo.is 1.0 release, we have developed an elegant user interface which delivers powerful critical information to users in a clear and simple format. Automatic detailed shipping reports and system integration are additional features specifically designed for the needs of the cell and gene therapy industry. The new evo extreme products are a direct result of customer requests for longer duration shippers in the 2-8C and -80C range."

"Both products exceed 10 days' autonomy, and, like all evo products, are very robust and very easy to use. The incredible capabilities of the evo extreme products are letting our customers do some really innovative management of their cell and gene therapy supply chains. Of course, the new extremes are smart ,and are expertly managed by our evo.is," Mr. McCormick added.

SAVSU will be attending and exhibiting at the International Society for Cellular Therapy (ISCT) 2018 Annual Meeting in Montreal, May 3-5, 2018.

ChainLink Research and Pharmaceutical Commerce market research estimate there are between 80 and 130 million annual temperature sensitive pharmaceutical shipments requiring cold chain management. An estimated $12 billion is spent annually on cold chain logistics, including $9 billion for transportation and $3 billion for specialized, tertiary packaging and instrumentation such as insulated boxes, blankets, phase change materials, temperature sensors and dataloggers. Finally, the use of currently available cold technologies results in an annual spend of $15 to $35 billion replacing products that are lost due to temperature excursions. SAVSU seeks to dramatically improve this picture with its constantly evolving evo line of products.

About SAVSU Technologies

SAVSU is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative high performance cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals. Our mission is to improve global health by greatly reducing the waste and risks associated with the improper freezing and overheating of thermal-sensitive medicines and biologics. SAVSU has developed proprietary state-of-the-art technology to ultimately lower costs and improve delivery of these most essential materials. For more information please visit www.savsu.com.

