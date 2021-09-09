Savvas Learning Company Awards Scholarships to Four Students to Help Them Realize Their Dreams of Attending College

The Savvas Scholarship Program will help make attending a four-year college attainable for students who come from low-income backgrounds. In addition to the financial support, Savvas will provide the recipients mentorship and career-planning opportunities, as well as sponsor and facilitate internships inside and outside of Savvas.

"For far too many students from marginalized communities, attending a four-year college remains out of reach due solely to socio-economic factors," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We are pleased to support four outstanding students on their academic journey and help them achieve their dreams of earning a college degree. Each one of them possesses the ability to accomplish great things and become future leaders in whatever endeavors they pursue."

The four recipients of the 2021 Savvas Scholarship Program include:

A Chicago student with a passion for both psychology and biology who plans to pursue a pre-med track at Creighton University, after which she aspires to become an orthopedic surgeon.



A student from Boardman, Oregon who is inspired to study environmental engineering and business at Oregon State University so she can help people and have a positive impact on the environment.



A Philadelphia student who plans to major in psychology at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University so she can help address mental health issues, especially among young people.



A student athlete from Omaha, Nebraska, who intends to study kinesiology at Midland University so he can pursue his passion for athletic coaching and training.

Savvas teamed up with College Possible, a national leader in college access and success programming, to help identify students for the inaugural class of the Savvas Scholarship Program. College Possible is dedicated to closing the "degree divide" and empowering students from diverse backgrounds to pursue and attain a higher education. Savvas scholarship recipients were selected from a pool of high school students being mentored and coached by the nonprofit organization.

"Scholarships like these can help remove the financial burden that poses one of the most substantial barriers to college choice for many youth from underrepresented communities," said Craig Robinson, CEO of College Possible. "It's a life-changing opportunity that cannot be understated."

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company.

For 20 years, College Possible has been making college admission and success possible for aspiring students from disinvested communities through an intensive curriculum of coaching and support from high school through college graduation. Compared to their peers from similar backgrounds, College Possible students are about three times more likely to earn a bachelor's degree after graduating high school. Learn more at CollegePossible.org.

